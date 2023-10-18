When BTS' V flirted with Jimin's 'girlfriend' over the phone and received swift smack from the latter

BTS members Jimin and V are often called soulmates, the duo share a very close bond with each other. And when kept together, one can expect the goofiest things to happen. As it turns out, the two of them were already classmates prior to becoming bandmates in BIGHIT MUSIC. The bond that they share often results in either something very serious or very hilarious between them. Every now and then the old videos of BTS keep doing rounds on social media, and we got a hold of one of the amazing VMIN moments.

Jimin's reaction as V tries to woo his 'girlfriend' on call

The incident dates back to BTS’ early debut years. Jimin can be seen in the video pretending to be on the phone with someone. When V enquires, he mentions talking to his girlfriend. The video starts with Jimin saying “Jhagi..(Darling/sweetheart) it’s been a while”. Curious V asks who she is, to which the Filter singer says “She is my girlfriend and is really pretty…I will show you in some time”. Jimin then continues talking on the phone asking his girlfriend if she wants to talk to his best friend. Excited V snatches his phone and continues “Ah..is this ARMY? Really? Be my girlfriend”. The situation gets even more hilarious when Jimin tries to get back the phone only to hear V saying “I’m hanging up now… will call again”. Well, asking Jimin’s girlfriend publicly out sure earned him a few whacks. Check out the incident.

Recent activities of BTS’ Jimin and V

On the work front, both Jimin and V released their solo albums before enlisting in the mandatory military service. Jimin's FACE and V's Layover have been consistently dominating the global music scene since their initial release. As of now, Jimin’s With You is the fastest single to reach the top on iTunes in 100 regions. The Promise singer also holds the record of securing three positions for the fastest songs in this category with Set Me Free Pt.2 and Like Crazy.

Meanwhile, BTS’ V recently held an offline fan signing event. The promotional activities were done following the release and success of his debut solo album Layover. The album was released on October 8 this year. Approximately 1400 lucky fans were selected from the Weverse raffle to take part in this gig.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: EXO's D.O. to leave SM Entertainment following contract expiration; To continue with group activities