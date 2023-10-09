When BTS was nearly named co-CEO of Twitter making RM and Elon Musk respond to proposal

BTS and their youth influence is quite evident in the present-day situation. From their speech at the United Nations to their status as a representation of South Korea's soft power, the seven-member K-pop group has left the world stunned with its global presence. Comments made by BTS fandom ARMY, also known as the world’s biggest fandom, are constantly the center of attention in many conversations. After Elon Musk took over, the then Twitter experienced a similar scenario when it was overrun by BTS hashtags. Everyone found this episode to be amusing, and the BTS leader even intervened.

BTS: almost the co-CEOs of Twitter? Elon Musk says Great Idea!

Elon Musk, the head of Tesla and SpaceX, earlier declared his intention to purchase Twitter and after going through plenty of ups and downs, Twitter finally got its new CEO. Following this, he also made clear his desire to change the CEO by enabling a poll to be conducted. Elon Musk selected one idea out of the many that were posted online, which resulted in one of the most amusing moments to witness.

DJ Swivel, the Canadian music producer who has a history of working with BTS on multiple occasions came up with a brilliant idea and wrote “I think @BTS_twt should become the joint Twitter CEO’s @elonmusk” and Elon Musk’s active presence on the platform was quick enough to notice the suggestion. He replied stating, “Good idea”.

BTS’ RM’s reaction to Elon Musk backing the idea of making BTS the co-CEO of Twitter

The BTS leader, RM, who often scans social media, noticed the post right away. He included a laughing emoji with his Instagram story post of the chat. Meanwhile, RM along with BTS' V, Jungkook, and Jimin will soon enlist in the mandatory military services of South Korea. Right now Jin, J-Hope, and Suga are already enrolled after the completion of their initial solo projects.

