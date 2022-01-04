'When the Camellia Blooms' star Kang Ha Neul to make a guest appearance as a special host on 'SNL Korea 2'

Kang Ha Neul poses at an event
Kang Ha Neul poses at an event (Pic credit - News1)
On January 4 KST, Coupang Play took to their official Twitter to confirm that actor Kang Ha Neul will be making a guest appearance on the January 15 telecast of 'SNL Korea 2'. Representatives of 'SNL Korea 2' also confirmed the news stating that he will be making an appearance as a special host for the broadcast. 

Kang Ha Neul shared his excitement on appearing in 'SNL Korea 2'. He revealed that he was happy and looking forward to appearing as a host in 'SNL Korea', as he is a huge fan of the show. He asked fans to look forward to his appearance. Kang Ha Neul opened 2022 with a bang, headlining the highly anticipated sequel of 'The Pirates.' He transformed as bandit leader Woo Moo Chi in 'The Pirates: Goblin Flag.'

Kang Ha Neul made his television debut with KBS2's 'My Mom! Super Mom!'. He has also starred in 'The Heirs', 'Misaeng: Incomplete Life', 'Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo', 'When the Camellia Blooms' and a guest role in 'River Where The Moon Rises'. He will be starring in JTBC's 'Insider' as Kim Yo Han which is slated to release this year. Kang Ha Neul is a recipient of the 56th Baeksang Arts Awards Best Actor award for 'When the Camellia Blooms'.

