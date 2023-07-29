When Dawn Comes Again: Colde and EXO’s Baekhyun express deep emotions in live music video

On July 29, Colde released the live MV for When Dawn Comes Again with EXO’s Baekhyun from his latest album Love Part 2 and people love their vocal combination! The video looked dark and gloomy yet dreamy like the original MV that was released in 2021 featuring Nam Yoon Sooo as the main character of the video. Colde wrote, composed, and arranged the song When Dawn Comes Again, which is about longing. The title 'When Dawn Comes Again' was soon written in the chorus, portraying the contemplations of a partner longing for their love during restless hours. EXO's Baekhyun and actor Nam Yoon Soo, who both appeared in the music video, provided special support. Beautiful harmony was created by Colde and Baekhyun and Nam Yoon Soo's emotional performance to enhance immersion in the concept of love and dawn.

Colde and EXO’s Baekhyun When Dawn Comes Again from Love Part 2:

Colde's second EP in the Love series, Love Part 2, was released four years after "Love Part 1" in 2019 The aggravation, scars, and yearning after a separation were strongly depicted with Colde's remarkable reasonableness. As triple title songs, Colde chose Don't ever say love me, Heartbreak Club and I'm Still Here. The first title track Never say love me', was as a team with BTS's RM, which is a R&B styled melody that hazily catches the irreversible story of detachment. The song's deep emotion is amplified by RM's powerful rapping and deep voice, and the arrangement of 12 strings beautifully conveys the feelings of separation.

Colde’s EP:

In the 2nd title melody, 'Heartbreak Club', he worked together with AKMU's Lee Chanhyuk. The main character's wanderings through the space of Heartbreak Club are realistically depicted in the song. It is R&B soul music with a kitschy drum mood and a snared melody. The two musicians' convincing portrayals of their confusion over a breakup can be seen in the accompanying music video. I'm Still, Colde's solo title track, is a song about being calm in the face of a breakup, and the plain vocals makes it even more sad.

