When Flowers Bloom, Think Of The Moon: Everything you need to know about Hyeri & Yoo Seung Ho's upcoming drama

We love the sound of a new K-drama and a brand new pairing. Yoo Seung Ho and Girl's Day's Hyeri will be starring in KBS2TV's upcoming historical drama, When Flowers Bloom, Think Of The Moon. This will be Hyeri's next project after My Roommate is a Gumiho and Yoo Seung Ho's latest drama in a year since he last starred in the 2020 drama, Memorist. To make things easier for you, we’re going to tell you everything you need to know about this upcoming 2021 K-Drama.

The plot in brief:

When Flowers Bloom, Think Of The Moon also called Thinking of the Moon When the Flower Blooms will take place during the period of the strongest prohibition law in Joseon history, depicting human desire and proving that prohibition is not the best option. The main characters in the story are an inspector from the Office of the Inspector-General who has left his hometown to achieve fame in Hanyang and restore his family’s status, a poor aristocratic woman who begins to brew alcohol to repay her debt, and a crown prince who is playful and desires alcohol, so much so that he continues to secretly climb over the walls of the palace to get a few drinks. The three people have a fateful encounter in front of secret alcohol storage, consequently gaining a secret that could lead each other to death if revealed.

The cast:

Girl's Day's Hyeri will be starring in her first historical drama. She will play Kang Ro Seo, who is the sole breadwinner of her poor family. Although she ran around trying to make money for her mother’s medication and her brother’s books, her family’s financial situation still took a sharp turn. Since a young age, she has laboured herself in all sorts of activities that she has developed impressive physical strength.

Yoo Seung Ho will be playing the role of inspector Nam Young, a good-looking man who is popular with the local women. Nam Young is only interested in reading books. Intelligent, hard-working, and determined to make his name known, he has everything that’s needed for success. However, he misses having a family around. This is Yoo Seung Ho's first historical drama, since Ruler: Master of the Mask.

Byun Woo Seok, who last starred in Park Bo Gum and Park So Dam starrer, Record Of Youth, will play the role of the crown prince, Lee Pyo, who rebels against the law during a time of prohibition. He loves alcohol and cannot shake off this habit. Kang Mina will play Han Ae Jin, the only daughter of a noble family. She is stubborn, straightforward and wants a rich and good-looking husband!

The other cast members include - Choi Won Young, Jang Gwang, Im Won Hee, Moon You Kang, Park Ah In

Director and Writer:

Director Hwang In Hyuk of Doctor Prisoner fame and screenwriter Kim Joo Hee will be working together on the drama. Set against an interesting premise of alcohol ban, the drama promises to present a refreshing story and combining the fine aspects of writing, directing and production.

When and Where will the drama air:

When Flowers Bloom, Think Of The Moon will begin filming in May and it will air via KBS 2TV in the second half of this year.

