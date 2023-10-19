When GOT7’s Jackson told BTS' RM ‘diss hajima’ and did everything to avoid getting into rap battle

BTS’ RM and GOT7’s Jackson are famous for their bromance in the K-pop industry. The two idols whenever given a chance never fail to show their respect and admiration towards each other. Although there are multiple stories surrounding them and their friendship, the one that happened during the episode of Problematic Men remains iconic. Fans are still in love with Jackson's epic rap battle dodge leaving BTS' RM rhyming solo.

‘Diss hajima’ when GOT7’s Jackson gave a new word to the fandom

The instance dates back to one of the episodes of Problematic Men in 2015. Both Jackson and RM were present as the guest. Although, the two of them are not quite vocal about their bond, what happened at the sets left everyone rolling on the floor. It all started with the rap battle, which Jackson was not at all interested in. He even refused to call himself a rapper when the hosts asked them to do a rap verse and said he was just there to fill a space in GOT7.

The whole ARMY and AHGASE know that both Jackson and RM can set the stage on fire with their fiery rap verses, Therefore, watching the latter playfully sidestep a rap battle with hilarious excuses added an extra layer of humor to the entire situation.

Later, the Blow singer delivered a smooth rap after asking RM to flirt with him back and called it JYP-style rapping. In response, RM started with ‘Jackson…You were such Anglo-Saxon’, even before BTS' leader could finish his verse, Jackson stopped him humorously pleading, 'Stop dissing me!'. Everyone present there failed to control their laughter as the playful banter unfolded. Well, it seems Jackson for sure went on a Gimbap date with RM, after the latter extended the invitation through a playful rap verse.

More about Jackson and RM’s friendship

Both the K-pop idols are often caught in candid moments especially the one happening backstage. But, apart from paying and teasing each other, both Jackson and RM respect each other a lot on the artist level. In one of the Chinese interviews, the GOT7 singer even mentioned how much he adores and respects BTS’ leader. And let's not forget the jaw-dropping show that took place when both groups came together on one stage to give the fans a night to remember. There was also this time when the Just Right singer was getting bored on one of JTBC’s shows, so he candidly called RM to pass some time.

