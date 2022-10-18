When Hyun Bin couldn’t recognise BTS’ Jimin making YoonA hilariously fear for him

Hyun Bin stars as Im Chul Ryung in the second installment of the movie, Confidential Assignment, called ‘Confidential Assignment 2: International’. Girls’ Generation’s YoonA reprises her role of Park Min Young while Yoo Hae Jin resumes as Kang Jin Tae. Hollywood actor Daniel Henney plays the role of Jack. The three men are detectives from North Korea, South Korea and the United States each as they hunt down a criminal, while YoonA is Kang Jin Tae’s sister-in-law who has a crush on Im Chul Ryung. Confidential Assignment 2: International

The film was released on September 7 in South Korea, following which the cast, along with Jin Seon Kyu who played the criminal under scrutiny head to multiple variety shows as well as popular YouTube channels for their promotion. After the first month since its premiere, it was noted that it had already become the third highest grossing movie of the year by bringing in over 6 million movie-goers. The number is indeed impressive.

Channel Full Moon

YouTube channel, Channel Full Moon is famous for having Na Young Seok PD plan out and lead the content front and one of his most popular segments has been ‘The Game Caterers’ where the best of the best have found themselves falling prey to cleverly created games. A particularly feared game has to be the ‘Character Quiz’ where a popular person’s face will be shown to the guest and they have to guess who it is within 3 seconds. Hyun Bin and Jimin

Hyun Bin was nervous for his chance, and was shown Jimin’s photo, which he failed to recognise. Funnily enough, also a fellow senior idol, YoonA asked if Hyun Bin would be okay after not recognising Jimin’s face as he is a part of the world famous group BTS. He laughed out loud and said that they’d rather blur out his face as he was embarrassed. Check out the full episode below.