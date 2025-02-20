When Life Gives You Tangerines actor Park Bo Gum creates FREE fan chatroom amid rising subscription prices

Park Bo Gum has once again won the hearts of fans by opening a free chatroom to communicate with them directly. Earlier this year, the actor announced on his fan webpage that he had created an open KakaoTalk chatroom, allowing fans to join and interact with him without barriers. Initially, fans believed the chatroom would be a short-lived event for the New Year. However, one fan revealed that the actor remains actively engaged, frequently joining the conversation in real time.



According to fans, Park Bo Gum not only chats with them but also shares selfies and updates from his daily life. Due to overwhelming participation, the 31-year-old actor even implemented a rule to maintain decorum in the chatroom. A fan shared that the actor is still active and created a free Bubble chat on KakaoTalk, as the Bubble app requires a subscription fee.

On the work front, Park Bo Gum is busy with his upcoming drama When Life Gives You Tangerines. He will be sharing the screen with IU in this highly anticipated Netflix romance, set to premiere on March 7, 2025. The series will start with four episodes. Then, four more episodes will be released each week on February 14, 21, and 28, 2025, making a total of 16 episodes.

When Life Gives You Tangerines, follows the story of Ae Sun (IU), a rebellious yet warm-hearted young woman who dreams of becoming a poet. However, since she can’t attend school, she finds a way to chase her passion. Though she often challenges the world, she gets nervous every time she does. Despite her struggles, she shines with positivity and never hides her true feelings. Gwan Sik (Park Bo Gum), on the other hand, is a quiet and hardworking man. Romance isn’t his strength, and he doesn’t always know how to comfort Ae Sun. But one thing is certain—he has loved her from the very beginning and is devoted to her with all his heart. Helmed by Kim Won Suk and written by Lim Sang Choon, the series promises a heartfelt story. IU takes on the role of Ae Sun, a bold and rebellious woman, while Park Bo Gum plays Gwan Sik, a quiet yet dependable man.

