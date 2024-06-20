Byeon Woo Seok has been enjoying immense fame from the audience following his role in the K-drama Lovely Runner. Moreover, his co-star, Lee Seung Hyub, has also received much attention for his portrayal of Byeon Woo Seok’s best friend in the show. Their interactions both on-screen and off-screen have managed to melt the hearts of the audience, as they truly seem like long-time best friends.

Throwback to Byeon Woo Seok and Lee Seung Hyub's surprising interaction in 2019

Recently, an old 2019 video of the co-stars has emerged, circulating widely on social media platforms and revealing a fascinating coincidence. The video, from the 2019 Melon Music Awards, features Byeon Woo Seok as one of the presenters of the night.

During the ceremony, he announced the winner of the Best Rock category, which turned out to be the rock band N.Flying. To the surprise of many fans, Lee Seung Hyub is a member of this band.

This video has taken the internet by storm, with fans pointing out the irony: Byeon Woo Seok went from presenting an award to Lee Seung Hyub in real life to playing a character in a rock band alongside him in Lovely Runner. Coincidentally, the co-stars not only portray best friends in the K-drama but also bandmates in the fictional rock band Eclipse.

Furthermore, the fictional band Eclipse has also gained traction from fans, as the song Sudden Shower continues to appeal to fans for its beautiful melody. The band is composed of four members: Ryu Sun Jae (played by Byeon Woo Seok), Baek In Hyuk (Lee Seung Hyub), Hyun Soo (Moon Xion), and Jay (Yang Hyuk).

Watch Sudden Shower by Eclipse

More about Lovely Runner

Based on the web novel The Best of Tomorrow by Kim Bbang, the plot of the series follows Ryu Seon Jae, who is a popular celebrity, and Im Sol, his devoted fan. However, one day Ryu Seon Jae takes his own life, which leaves Im Sol devastated. In a miraculous twist, Im Sol is given an opportunity to travel back in time and meet Ryu Seon Jae’s high school version.

Apart from Byeon Woo Seok and Lee Seung Hyub, the cast ensemble of the series includes Kim Hye Yoon, Song Geon Hee, Lee Seung Hyun, Jung Young Joo, Seo Hye Won, Song Ji Ho, and more.

