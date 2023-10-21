When MONSTA X's Hyungwon mistook SOMI for BLACKPINK's Rosé, sparking hilarious response from members

MONSTA X's members are the most entertaining when it comes to quizzes. It's not just the process that's fun, but the aftermath which can make anyone go rofl. On October 20, MONSTA X member Hyungwon announced his military enlistment schedule. The member will be enrolling shortly in November. Since he won’t be around for a while, here’s a hilarious throwback for the fans of Hyungwon.

During one of the Starship quiz segments on the Game Caterers 2, MONSTA X gathered to take on the challenge. As per the rules, the members had to guess the names of fellow K-pop idols based on a photo card. Things were going smoothly until South Korean and Canadian singer Jeon SOMI's picture popped up. It was Hyungwon’s turn and he failed to answer.

On the other hand, members who found it deeply shocking, got up and started screaming “Jeon SOMI..Jeon SOMI”, while making gestures of her famous dance moves. They even teased Hyungwon for not guessing it right.

Later on, the Beautiful Liar singer said, that he thought it was BLACKPINK's Rosé. The K-pop idol most likely made the error since SOMI and Rosé have a striking resemblance in terms of body shapes and hairstyles.

When Sewoon failed to guess BTS’ Jin

Sewoon, who was earlier teasing Hyungwon for guessing Somi wrong, ended up forgetting the name of BTS’ Jin. This time, the members' responses were hilariously different. Instead of making fun of him, they chose to remain silent and simply left his side taking corners. They didn’t even bother to tease him and left him all alone to realize his mistake on his own. Overall, the session was so funny, that to this day, fans keep swarming the comment section pointing out these two acts.

MONSTA X’s military enlistments

MONSTA X is a seven-member K-pop band formed by Starship Entertainment. The group includes Shownu, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney, I.M, and Wonho. Reportedly, Hyungwon will be the fifth member to get enrolled in the mandatory military services of South Korea. Meanwhile, Minhyuk, Kihyun,, and Joohoney are currently serving as active-duty soldiers. Shownu on the other hand got back recently, after fulfilling his duties.

