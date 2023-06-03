When Naga Chaitanya said 'he bonds a lot with Tabu' who was rumored to be dating dad Nagarjuna

Dating rumours and link-ups are very common in the film industry. Back in the time, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Tabu were one of the most popular rumoured couples. It was said that Tabu was reportedly in love with South star Nagarjuna for 10 years. This was at a time when the actor was already married and already had son, Naga Chaitanya.

In one of the interviews, Naga Chaitanya was asked about his bonding with celebs from Bollywood and he took Tabu's name. He was reportedly quoted saying, "Bonded? Not much. Of course, maximum bonding is with Aamir sir. Tabu, a lot of bonding with her."

While the rumours made headlines in the 2000s, it is to be noted that both, Nagarjuna and Amala denied dating rumours. If rumours are anything to go by, Tabu reportedly was in love with him for 10 years and lived together but never tied the knot.

Tabu reacted to dating rumours with Nagarjuna

When Tabu attended Koffee With Karan show, the host Karan Johar if the rumours, This Nagarjuna story is very old. It keeps coming back. I always wonder it feels like the media wants to give this expression that whether I have boyfriends or not, boyfriends come boyfriends go but."

She further added, "I don't know what to say about it except that he is one of the closest people in my life. He is one of the most important relationships I have. My relationship with him is very dear to me. Also, that nothing can ever alter or change my relationship with him. I don't have a label for it. I can't do anything about it."

While Tabu is single today, Nagarjuna is currently married to Amala Akkineni. He had Naga Chaitanya with first wife, Lakshmi Daggubati and Akhil with Amala.

Upcoming films

Naga Chaitanya was last seen in Venkat Prabhu's Custody, which has received decent reviews from the audiences. The film starred Krithi Shetty and Arvind Swami in lead roles as well.

After this, he is yet to announce his next. However, reports claim that Naga Chaitanya would soon team up with director Chandoo Mondeti for a new film. Allu Aravind will bankroll the project under his banner Geetha Arts.

