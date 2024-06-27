When One Direction’s Niall Horan confessed his guilty pleasure for BLACKPINK’s music

BLACKPINK, the K-pop group is one of the most popular girl groups in the world and they have managed to secure fans all over the world. From the general public to celebrities, a lot of individuals have showcased their love for the group. One such person is Niall Horan from One Direction who has time and again displayed love for the group.

During one of the interviews back in 2019, Niall Horan was asked what was his guilty pleasure and he admitted that it was listening to BLACKPINK’s music. Moreover, he also sang the group’s iconic line ‘BLACKPINK in your area’ to show how serious about being a fan of the girl band.

Previously, the artist used to follow all the members of the group on Instagram as well. This shows how much he truly enjoyed listening to the group. Moreover, when he was asked about a collaboration with BLACKPINK on the social media app, he replied that he loved the group indicating that he is open for a collaboration. Niall occasionally showcased his adoration for the group by showcasing his support during one of their comebacks and tweeted out ‘Kill This Love’ which is the title of their song.

Following these instances, even the fans of One Direction and BLACKPINK shared friendly interactions where they often requested for them to collaborate on a song together. However, hopes still do exist and the fans might actually witness a song together featuring both Niall Horan and BLACKPINK.

Formed by YG Entertainment, BLACKPINK is a four-member group that includes Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo, and Rosé. They made their debut with the single album Square One, featuring the tracks Whistle and Boombayah. The group is considered the most successful K-pop girl band internationally and a major frontrunner in the Hallyu Wave.

The group made their comeback in 2022 with the album Born Pink which included the singles Pink Venom and Shut Down. The music videos for the tracks were also released.

