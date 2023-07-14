When Salman Khan and Nora Fatehi GROOVED to Garmi; Watch VIRAL throwback video right here

We would be stating the obvious when we say that Bollywood star Salman Khan is immensely loved and enjoys a tremendous fan following. When he is not wooing the audiences on the silver screen, he is seen being a host and dost on the long running show, Bigg Boss. An old video has been doing the rounds on the internet wherein Salman Khan took to matching steps with Nora Fatehi on the scorching number from Street Dancer 3D, Garmi. Here’s what happened in the hot viral video.

Salman Khan falls off stage during Bigg Boss 14 finale

For Bigg Boss 14's grand finale, the Tiger 3 actor danced with Nora Fatehi on the iconic Garmi number. While singing and dancing on the hook step of the song, Salman Khan can be seen falling off the stage. While the incident made Nora and the other competitors laugh, fans have been commenting on it since the video has been shared on social media.

Salman Khan teams up with Sooraj Barjatya for Prem Ki Shaadi

In other news, it was previously reported that Salman Khan had made the decision to team up with his lifelong friend Sooraj Barjatya for their upcoming film, Prem Ki Shaadi. The movie is scheduled for a Diwali 2024 release and is anticipated to begin filming in Mumbai next month. While Salman had reportedly received the story for the film in 2020, he and Sooraj used the lockdown time to work on the script. Prem Ki Shaadi is set in a nuclear family and centres on a couple's journey from marriage to old age. Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya have previously collaborated on successful projects like Maine Pyaar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Hum Saath Saath Hai, and Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. This film would mark their fifth collaboration.

Salman Khan's upcoming projects

He'll soon be seen in Tiger 3. This film marks the third sequel in the YRF Spy Universe of the Tiger franchise after Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. Along with Salman, the film also stars Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist and Katrina Kaif as superspy Zoya. Shah Rukh Khan will also make a cameo appearance in the film.The release of Tiger 3 is slated for this Diwali, which has fans very excited.

