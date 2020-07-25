When Sanjana Sanghi recalled Sushant Singh Rajput stopping an emotional scene as he noticed her nose bleeding

Dil Bechara starring late Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi released digitally on July 24, 2020

As we speak, Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi’s Dil Bechara has released digitally and as the first day first show of the film came to an end, Twitterverse took to social media to trend the late actor and the film as they celebrated Sushant’s film. Now ever since the makers of Dil Bechara announced that the film will be released online, fans of the actor, and Sushant’s co-stars have been sharing unseen and throwback photos and videos of the actor on social media and right before the film’s release, director Mukesh Chhabra released a video on social media wherein he talked about how Sushant used to dance to SRK’s songs while on the sets of Dil Bechara and also, the director talked about how Sushant used to transform from Rajinikanth to SRK between cut and action.

That said, during a recent interview, Sanjana Sanghi opened up about one day on the sets of the film wherein Sanjana revealed an incident when Sushant saved her life. That’s right! Talking about the incident, Sanjana recalled that while shooting at the most famous cemetery in Paris for a crucial scene in the film, it so happened that mid way through the scene, Sushant started to nudge Sanjana and while Sanjana thought that Sushant is improvising, she didn’t react and so, Sushant asked the director to cut the scene because as a matter of fact, the young actress nose was bleeding and which is why Sushant called for cut in the middle of an intense scene.

While narrating the incident, Sanjana said, “Before an emotional scene this weird thing used to happen to Sushant and me. We used to start feeling physically unwell before a heavy scene. You feel like, do I have a fever, is my nose running, are my eyes watering… and when the scene gets done, you start feeling normal, it’s very odd.” In the middle of the scene, Sanjana recalled Sushant asking the director to cut the scene and the late actor pulled out a handkerchief and gave it to her because her nose was bleeding and she didn’t even realise. “Like I was so into the moment that I did not even realise that my nose was bleeding. And he got so worried, he just called cut and then we got ice packs, he made me lie down,” shared Sanjana.

