When Song Joong Ki was ‘angry’ at rumours about wife Katy Louise Saunders on announcing marriage

Song Joong Ki is the star of multiple famous K-dramas like ‘Descendants of the Sun’, ‘Vincenzo’, and more recently ‘Reborn Rich’. Over the many years since starting out, he has built a strong fandom that is supportive of his decision. On the other hand, there have been naysayers about every step that he takes. So when on January 30, the actor shared a letter on his fancafe announcing his marriage and his first child with Katy Louise Saunders , a lot was being said about him. While Song Joong Ki has seldom spoken about these rumours, he opened up in a recent interview with GQ Korea.

A loving man, the actor expressed his deep emotions of love towards his wife saying how there is not enough time to reveal everything about how nice of a person she is and went on to speak about her fondly as a friend he trusts. The two are reported to have met through a common friend some years ago and developed their relationship over time. They are both currently in Hungary with his dog Nala for the shooting of Song Joong Ki’s upcoming Netflix film ‘My Name is Loh Kiwan’ opposite Choi Sung Eun. They were spotted at the Incheon International Airport leaving for the European country.

Song Joong Ki on the rumours about Katy Louise Saunders

Along with their marriage announcement, Song Joong Ki revealed his wife’s pregnancy with their first child, a lot of rumours began doing the rounds including one about Katy Louise Saunders being a single mother, off of a photo of her holding a child. The South Korean superstar expressed his thoughts on hearing those comments saying how at first it was normal however when the rumours grew, he found it difficult to stay quiet getting angry at them. He revealed that apart from the university attended by his wife, Milan Bocconi University, none of the rumours were true. Despite his growing anger, Song Joong Ki did not express it much as Katy Louise Saunders asked him not to. The ‘Arthdal Chronicles’ star said that his wife was someone who guided him towards a positive direction.