When Song Joong Ki's father sent an alarming text after Descendants of the Sun actor & Song Hye Kyo's divorce

Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo parted ways in 2019, hardly two years after their wedding. After the news about their split made the headlines, Song Joong Ki's father sent a text to his acquaintances.
Korean drama fans woke up to the shock of their lives when the headlines read the Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo are parting ways. The K-drama actors were headed for divorce merely two years since their wedding. Although there was a lot of chatter surrounding the Descendants of the Sun actors' split, weeks after the news of their split broke, several publications reported that Song Joong Ki's father Song Yong Gak had sent out a text message informing his acquaintances about his son's separation. 

As reported by several international publications, including Soompi, Bridge News presented a report in July 2019 that the actor's father had sent a text taking the blame of the couple's split on his and Song Joong Ki's head. "I apologize for bringing such bad news suddenly. I believe that everything stems from me and Joong Ki being lacking, and we will conclude everything with sincerity. Please watch over us and send us your encouraging guidance. I hope you have a healthy and happy day," the text read. At the time, Song Yong Gak was reportedly hospitalised for cataract surgery. 

There were also rumours doing the rounds suggesting that Song Yong Gak was unaware of the divorce until the development made the headlines. However, the actor's father denied the rumours. To top it off, a friend who had stepped out drinking with the South Korean star's father just the night before the split was announced noted that he was quieter and drank more than usual, alarming those with him. 

