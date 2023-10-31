When Soobin forgot he was TXT's leader; Huening Kai had to jog his memory with a funny nudge

TXT members, much like their seniors BTS, are known for their goofy and playful personalities. When let loose, both of the boy bands under BIGHIT Entertainment can get chaotic and fans never get bored watching them go on. The internet is filled with hilarious moments when the TXT leader Soobin momentarily forgets his role, leading to playful teasing from fellow members.

When Soobin forgot he was the leader of TXT

Tomorrow X Together, also known as TXT is a five-member South Korean boy band comprising Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and HueningKai. Soobin is known for his kind, caring, and responsible personality. When it comes to seeking comfort and inspiration, all the members hold their leader in high regard for his exceptional leadership and his role as a supportive friend. But, they also never back off from teasing him owing to his extra chaotic and fun living persona.

The moment dates back to the 2021 MusicBank Interview Cam. Soobin used to be the MC of the show alongside Arin. In one such interview, TXT was supposed to join the hosts for the interview and introduction. At the time, Soobin forgot that he was the leader of the group and had to lead the greetings as he was so immersed in the MC role. Luckily HueningKai reminded him. Well, we can’t blame him, since the chaotic quartet behind never forgets to tease him whenever he is doing some music bank interviews.

The entire interview was undeniably filled with hilarious moments, starting with the cameraman playing with Yeonjun’s hand. The cameraman had to zoom in again after Yeonjun did an unexpected body roll. Taehyun was definitely on the radar of members that day since Yeonjun didn’t leave a single chance to let him breathe. The humor peaked when Taehyun began speaking, with Yeonjun comically banging his head in the background.

TXT’s recent activities

On the work front, TXT made their much-awaited comeback on October 13, with the new album The Name Chapter: FREEFALL. The album in total contains 9 tracks with the lead single Chasing That Feeling. The latest release from the group is dominating the musical scene in both Japan and South Korea.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: 'Want to be like him': TXT's Soobin names BTS' RM as his role model in new interview