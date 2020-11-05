When Start Up star Suzy told celebrity crush Ian Somerhalder her puppy was named after his TVD character Damon

Just like the rest of the world, Start-Up star Suzy used to be a big fan of Ian Somerhalder, especially as Damon Salvatore in The Vampire Diaries, and even named her puppy Damon in 2012 after the handsome actor's beloved character.

After the craze for Twilight's Edward Cullen aka Robert Pattinson, teenagers all around the world couldn't stop swooning over The Vampire Diaries' Damon Salvatore aka Ian Somerhalder. Being bad never looked as hot as it did with this sexy bloodthirsty vampire and just like us, Start-Up star Suzy also pegged Mr. Somerhalder as her celebrity crush way back in 2012.

At a time when Suzy was very much a part of miss A, the then-teenager had appeared on KBS' Invincible Youth 2 during which she was asked if she had a boyfriend. While denying at first, Suzy proceeded to joke around by showing her phone wallpaper which happened to Ian, her then celebrity crush. Turns out Somerhalder was Suzy's ideal man of her dreams. A few weeks later, Suzy was shocked to get a reply from Ian himself who had tweeted to her, via Soompi, "@missA_suzy I hear u named your puppy 'Damon' from my good friends @controlchaos & Eunjung Oh. Luv that! Hope 2 meet her when I’m in Korea soon XO."

An ecstatic Suzy replied back, "@iansomerhalder OMG..WOW really??? I’m a big fan so I named my puppy 'Damon'," and added, "@iansomerhalder Any plan to visit Korea? If so, I’d really like to show you my puppy, Damon," with a smiley face.

Responding back to Suzy, Somerhalder tweeted, "PS @missA_suzy I have some requests from Korea now, and I'm planning to visit Korea this year. Night night," with a wink emoticon, via Allkpop. While we're not sure if Suzy and Ian's paths ever crossed post their flirty Twitter chat, a teenage Suzy was definitely on cloud nine to have her ideal man tweet her.

Check out Suzy's more recent photo of cuddling her adorable pet Damon below:

If only our celebrity crushes tweeted back to us the same way!

