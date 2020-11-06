When Suga recalled DISLOCATING shoulder during an accident; Old pics of BTS visiting Yoongi in hospital trend

Big Hit Entertainment revealed that BTS member Suga underwent surgery this week. As fans shower the rapper with love and well-wishes, here's a look at the time Yoongi opened up about his horrific accident which caused concerning shoulder issues.

BTS fans were shocked to learn that Suga had to undergo surgery recently for his persisting shoulder troubles. Big Hit Entertainment took to Weverse to inform the fandom about his health condition. In the statement, the agency revealed that Min Yoongi underwent the surgery on November 3 to repair his torn shoulder labrum. Following the news, the fandom has reached out to the rapper and showered him with love. Using the hashtag "GetWellSoonYoongi", the ARMY has been sending the Bangtan Boy love.

Amid the news and reactions, we couldn't help but revisit BTS' Burn The Stage when Yoongi opened up about an accident before his BTS debut that dislocated his shoulder. Seated around his members, he revealed he was involved in a car accident at an intersection when he was a delivery boy. After the crash, when he opened his eyes, the wheel was extremely close to his face. He remembered not being able to move his shoulder for it was dislocated. While Yoongi feared that Big Hit might let go of him owing to the accident, the agency instead supported him in all ways possible.

Here the incident from Suga himself in the clip below:

Yoongi talking about the pre-debut accident that caused the shoulder issues

Citing the accident, Big Hit Entertainment said in their statement today, "As many fans know, Suga has long suffered from shoulder-related health issues. Suga’s shoulder issues began when he was injured in an accident that occurred in 2012 before his debut, and he was diagnosed with a dislocated shoulder in 2013. Shoulder pains continued until he was further diagnosed in 2019 with “posterior labral tear of his left shoulder,” which means that the cartilage around his left shoulder joint has been torn. Since then, he has continued to receive various treatment to prevent his injury from affecting his activities."

Read all that the agency disclosed in the link below.

Meanwhile, following the news of the BTS member's surgery, several fans are revisiting a photo of Suga admitted in the hospital. In the photos, RM, Jin, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook were seen taking selcas while Yoongi was resting on the bed. Check it out below:

last time yoongi was in the hospital the members visited him and cheered him up. i'm sure they will be by his side and will support him until his full recover.

Pinkvilla prays for Suga's recovery. Stay tuned for more updates.

