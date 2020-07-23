When Sushant Singh Rajput recreated Rajinikanth’s ‘matchstick’ moment on the sets of Dil Bechara; Watch

Dil Bechara starring late Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi will release digitally on July 24, 2020

As we speak, we are just a day away from the release of Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film- Dil Bechara as the film will release digitally tomorrow i.e. July 24, 2020 and ahead of the film’s release, the makers of Dil Bechara paid a heart-warming musical tribute to late Sushant Singh Rajput. Yes, the musical team of the film consisting of A R Rahman, Sunidhi Chauhan, Shreya Ghoshal, Mohit Chauhan, Jonita Gandhi and Amitabh Bhattacharya remembered the late actor by performing soulful tracks from the film through a virtual concert. Yes, the 13-minute-long musical tribute opened with AR Rahman, who teamed up with his daughter Raheema Rahman, son AR Ameen and musician Hiral Viradia to sing the title track of Dil Bechara.

Now ahead of the film’s release, Swastika Mukherjee, who will be playing the role of Sanjana’s mother in the film, shared an unseen video of Sushant Singh Rajput on social media wherein the late actor is seen recreating a Rajinikanth moment, that is to say, the superstar’s epic matchstick trick. Alongside the video, Swastika wrote, “2 days left for him to light up our screens…We love all love Rajnikant and Manny loves him too. Sushant loved him too. Here’s a peekaboo of Sushant recreating a Rajnikant moment! His failed attempts made me laugh and I hope it does the same to you. Let’s celebrate him today and everyday..”

In the said video, we can see Sushant trying his hands at Rajinikanth’s signature matchstick trick and although he fails in his first attempt, the late actor doesn’t give up and instead, tries it again and succeeds. Also, yesterday, Sushant’s ex-girlfriend, Ankita Lokhande, paid her respects to the late actor as she joined the movement started by lawyer Ishkaran Singh Bhandari, to seek justice for him, and Ankita lent her support for the same. Alongside a photo of a candle, Ankita sent hope, prayers and strength to Sushant, and added 'keep smiling wherever you are.'

