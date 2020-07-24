  1. Home
When Sushant Singh Rajput turned into Rajinikanth & Shah Rukh Khan between cut & action: Dil Bechara director

Dil Bechara starring late Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi will release on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24 at 7.30pm.
Today, Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film- Dil Bechara will release digitally and since the past few days, Bollywood stars have been taking to Instagram to urge fans to watch the film and celebrate the actor. From Kriti Sanon, Bhumi Pednekar, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, to Imtiaz Ali and others, a host of celebs have been requesting fans to watch the film as it premieres tonight at 7:30pm. That said, director Mukesh Chhabra shared a video from the sets of the film as he reminisced about Sushant in the voiceover, describing him as a ‘hero’.
 

In the said video, Mukesh Chhabra said while shooting, Sushant and him would talk about films - old, new and every genre of film and sharing anecdotes from the sets of Dil Bechara, Mukesh said that in the film, Sushant’s character- Manny is a Rajinikanth fan and since in real life, Sushant is a Shah Rukh Khan fan, therefore, when we used to say action, he used to be Rajinikanth and when we used to say cut, he was Shah Rukh Khan as Mukesh said, “Film mein uske character ka naam hai Manny, jo ki Rajinikanth sir ka bohot bada fan hai. Kamaal ki baat toh yeh hai ki on action, woh Rajinikanth sir tha, but on cut, Shah Rukh Khan.”

Also, Mukesh in the video revealed that while shooting for the film in Jamshedpur, Sushant one broke into a dance in the middle of the road as soon as SRK songs’ were played. Talking about Dil Bechara, the film starring late Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi will release on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24 at 7.30pm.

