The South Korean actor Kim Bum is one of the most popular K-drama actors in the industry and anything he does instantly becomes a sensation among the community. One of the most memorable moments for fans was when he performed the song FLOWER by BLACKPINK’s Jisoo.

Throwback to when Kim Bum danced to Jisoo's FLOWER

During Kim Bum’s fan meeting titled Between U and Me in Jakarta, Indonesia on September 3, 2023. At the event, the actor met with his fans and connected with them through fun activities. Among many segments, one is called Dancing Bum where he promised his fans to perform for them but the task had a twist.

Kim Bum initiated a fun game for the fans where they were asked to guess the character the actor played in a drama based on a single image that appeared on the big screen. If their answer was correct, Kim Bum had to perform the choreography of a song by a specific group or idol. Three images were put up on the big screen and the fans had to guess correctly.

More about the K-drama actor Kim Bum

However, it is no surprise that the fans answered all the questions correctly. As a result, Kim Bum had to perform three idol choreographies: BALCKPINK’s Jisoo's FLOWER, Poppy from STAYC, and Unforgiven by LE SSERAFIM. He danced to the song perfectly and instantly went viral on social media. The actor further revealed he is the one who chose the songs and did not feel embarrassed at dancing to songs by female idols.

Kim Bum initially gained fame for his performance in the popular K-drama Boys Over Flower starring Lee Min Ho, Kim Hyun Joong, and more. He also appeared in Tale of the Nine-Tailed alongside Lee Dong Wook and the subsequent prequel series Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938.

