When the Phone Rings’ Chae Soo Bin reveals ideal type of boyfriend; opens up about marriage plans and more

Chae Soo Bin, the South Korean actress, gained significant fame for her role in the K-drama When the Phone Rings. In an exclusive interview, she discussed her role and also revealed major aspects of her personal life. The artist revealed the qualities she is looking for in a life partner.

On January 8, 2024, Chae Soo Bin sat down for an interview with South Korean news outlet Star News to discuss her role in When the Phone Rings. However, the actress was also asked about her personal life and what qualities she is looking for in her boyfriend. The actress said that she wanted to find someone with whom she could communicate easily and get along well.

Moreover, the interviewer also asked her plans of getting married in the future, like her character Hong Hee Joo in When the Phone Rings. She shared that she has three close friends in her neighborhood who got married as soon as they turned 30, with one even having a child. While she believes she would be happy if she got married, her dream of establishing herself as an actor remains her biggest priority.

Based on the web novel The Number You Have Dialed by Geon Eomul Nyeo, the story of When the Phone Rings explores the complex and distant marriage of Baek Sa Eon and Hong Hui Ju. Their relationship began as a marriage of convenience. For three years, they have coexisted in silence, avoiding meaningful interactions and sharing no meals together, yet maintaining a facade of a happy, well-adjusted couple to the outside world.

Advertisement

All the episodes of the show are available to stream on the global platform Netflix.

ALSO READ: Queen of Tears to air special episode, sparking hopes for Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won’s 2025 reunion; know more