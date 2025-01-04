When the Phone Rings final episode: Chae Soo Bin awaits Yoo Yeon Seok’s return after his sudden disappearance; PICS

When the Phone Rings, an ongoing South Korean series starring Yoo Yeon Seok and Chae Soo Bin in the leading roles, has finally arrived at its finale episode. The show’s plot follows the lives of two individuals who get married for convenience, yet their relationship completely changes following a drastic incident. Ahead of the new episode, several stills have been released showcasing Chae Soo Bin desperately waiting for Yoo Yeon Seok’s return.

On January 4, 2024, the production team of When the Phone Rings released several stills featuring Chae Soo Bin as Hong Hee Joo. In the images, Hong Hee Joo is shown grappling with the aching absence of Baek Sa Eon following his sudden disappearance. Strolling alone on a snowy night, she gazes upward, lost in thought, revealing that her husband has never left her mind, not even for a moment.

As Hong Hee Joo navigates her daily life, her stepsister Hong In Ah surprises her with a cryptic comment. Overwhelmed by emotion, Hee Joo breaks down in tears, clutching her sister’s hand in despair, sparking curiosity about the significance of their heartfelt exchange. When her yearning reaches its peak, she finally uncovers a clue about Sa Eon’s whereabouts. She seeks out his close friend, Jang Hyuk Jin, for assistance, who appears startled and hesitant in the face of her determination.

Based on the web novel The Number You Have Dialed by Geon Eomul Nyeo, this story delves into the complex and distant marriage of Baek Sa Eon and Hong Hee Joo. Their relationship began as a marriage of convenience. For three years, they have coexisted in silence, avoiding meaningful interactions and sharing no meals together, all while maintaining the facade of a happy, well-adjusted couple to the outside world.

In addition to Yoo Yeon Seok and Chae Soo Bin in the lead roles, the show features an impressive supporting cast, including Heo Nam Jun, Jang Gyuri, Han Jae Yi, and more. Directed by Park Sang Woo and Wi Deuk Gyu, the finale episode of When the Phone Rings will be released on January 4, 2025, on Netflix.

