When the Phone Rings finale week: Yoo Yeon Seok faces off against Chae Soo Bin’s kidnapper in bid to find her; PICS

When the Phone Rings is an ongoing South Korean series starring Yoo Yeon Seok and Chae Soo Bin in the leading roles is finally in its final week. The show’s plot follows the lives of two individuals who get married for convenience, yet their relationship completely changes following a drastic incident. Ahead of the new episode, several stills have been released showcasing Yoo Yeon Seok having a fierce confrontation with Chae Soo Bin’s kidnapper.

On January 3, 2025, the production team of When the Phone Rings released several stills featuring Yoo Hyeon Seok as Baek Sa Eon and Chae Soo Bin’s kidnapper, showcasing a chilling confrontation between both. The kidnapper is revealed as the biological son of Baek Eui Yong and the real Baek Sa Eon, who confronts Sa Eon with an unsettling and barely contained hostility by raising a gun with his menacing gaze.

In another still, the kidnapper leans in close to whisper something to Sa Eon which breaks his composed facade as he lowers his head in visible despair. The scene leaves viewers eager to uncover the truths hidden in their confrontation. Moreover, the question still remains if Chae Soo Bin is safe and found in the end.

Based on the web novel The Number You Have Dialed by Geon Eomul Nyeo, this story explores the complex and distant marriage of Baek Sa Eon and Hong Hui Ju. Their relationship began as a marriage of convenience. For three years, they have coexisted in silence, maintaining a facade of a happy, well-adjusted couple to the outside world. However, following the kidnapping of Hui Ju, their relationship completely changes.

Advertisement

In addition to Yoo Yeon Seok and Chae Soo Bin in the lead roles, the show features an impressive supporting cast, including Heo Nam Jun, Jang Gyuri, Han Jae Yi, and more. Directed by Park Sang Woo and Wi Deuk Gyu, new episodes of When the Phone Rings air every Friday and Saturday on Netflix.

Are you excited about the finale? Watch episode 11 of the show on the global streaming platform.

ALSO READ: Liked Yoo Yeon Seok-Chae Soo Bin’s When the Phone Rings? 7 K-dramas to binge next including fan-favorite Business Proposal