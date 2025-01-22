When the Phone Rings’ Yoo Yeon Seok’s variety show Whenever Possible with Yoo Jae Suk returns with new season

Yoo Yeon Seok and Yoo Jae Suk’s hit variety show Whenever Possible is returning with a brand new season. The show garnered immense viewership from viewers, and fans are excited for its much-anticipated return. Moreover, the show is expected to consist of an extensive list of celebrities yet again.

On January 22, 2025, the production team of Whenever Possible revealed to the South Korean media outlet OSEN that the show is set to return with a brand new season. The preparation has started following season 2 and is most likely to be released around May 2025. Moreover, Yoo Yeon Seok and Yoo Jae Suk will reprise their roles as hosts for the show following its record-breaking success.

Whenever Possible is a refreshing variety show that brings a touch of joy and fortune to everyday moments. The show features special guest stars, and together, they engage in lively conversations and fun games, creating laughter and heartwarming moments for viewers.

First aired as a pilot in April last year, the show quickly gained popularity, topping the age group of 20-49 viewership ratings for its time slot. When it returned as a regular program in October, the show continued to captivate audiences with an exciting roster of star guests, including Park Shin Hye, Lee Seo Jin, Kim Nam Gil, Lee Hanee, Chae Soo Bin, and the vocal duo Davichi.

With When the Phone Rings, Yoo Yeon Seok, alongside Chae Soo Bin, achieved significant popularity among K-drama fans. Based on the web novel The Number You Have Dialed by Geon Eomul Nyeo, this story explores the complex and distant marriage of Baek Sa Eon and Hong Hui Ju.

Moreover, Yoo Yeon Seok will embark on a fan concert tour called THE SECRET CODE: Y. The tour kicks off on January 18, 2024, in Seoul, South Korea, before moving to international destinations, including stops in Bangkok on March 1, 2024; Hong Kong on March 8, 2024; Tokyo on March 15, 2024; and Taipei on March 22, 2024.

