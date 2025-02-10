When the Stars Gossip Ep 11-12 Review: Lee Min Ho and Gong Hyo Jin's lost love story and weak rivalry falls flat again

Name: When the Stars Gossip

When the Stars Gossip Premiere date : January 4, 2025

: January 4, 2025 Cast : Lee Min Ho, Gong Hyo Jin, Oh Jung Se, Han Ji Eun, Kim Joo Hun, Lee El, Lee Cho Hee, Heo Nam Jun and more

: Lee Min Ho, Gong Hyo Jin, Oh Jung Se, Han Ji Eun, Kim Joo Hun, Lee El, Lee Cho Hee, Heo Nam Jun and more Director : Park Shin Woo

: Park Shin Woo Screenwriter : Seo Sook Hyang

: Seo Sook Hyang Number of episodes: 16

16 Genre : Romance, Drama, Comedy

: Romance, Drama, Comedy Where to watch: Netflix, tvN

When the Stars Gossip plot

When the Stars Gossip follows the story of Gong Ryong, an OB-GYN who travels to a space station as a space tourist with a hidden agenda. Although he plans to stay for just a few days, his visit is tied to his future as the son-in-law of the MZ Group, Korea's wealthiest conglomerate.

At the same time, Commander Eve Kim embarks on her first mission as the space station's commander. A perfectionist who strictly adheres to rules, she is determined to ensure everything goes smoothly in an environment fraught with danger. As their paths cross, the two develop an unexpected romance amidst the vastness of space.

When the Stars Gossip episode 11-12 review

Episode 11 begins with Eve breaking up with Gong Ryong for the sake of her relationship, unwilling to continue something that had become too complicated. Gong Ryong, however, is visibly upset and makes his discontent clear. The story then shifts to more pressing matters, including a full report on the space station mishap and why Gong Ryong stayed behind while the rest of the crew returned to Earth.

One of the biggest controversies in this episode is the revelation that Gong Ryong and Eve consummated their relationship in space, sparking intense speculation and attempts to uncover the truth. However, the entire episode fixates on this topic without adding much weight to the overall plot, making it feel unnecessary and lacking impact.

Meanwhile, the lottery ticket subplot resurfaces, dragging on with endless guilt-tripping and circular discussions that quickly become tiresome. The rivalry between Gong Ryong and Kang Su also continues but remains weak and lacks any real stakes. The story seems stuck in a repetitive cycle with no clear direction. Even the lingering romantic subplots fail to deliver any meaningful payoff.

Overall, the episode is a chaotic mess, moving aimlessly like a headless chicken.

When the Stars Gossip acting performances

Lee Min Ho and Gong Hyo Jin share incredible onscreen chemistry, making their interactions feel natural and effortless. The only truly worthwhile aspect of the new episodes is the development of their romance, with their little dates providing heart-fluttering moments and an overall sense of warmth.

Oh Jung Se, a powerhouse actor, does his best with the material given, but the weak script limits his ability to fully showcase his talent. While he maintains his character’s cold and detached demeanor, the writing fails to give his role the depth and impact it deserves.

Similarly, Kim Joo Hun and Lee El, both outstanding actors, find themselves stuck in a never-ending love triangle that lacks resolution. However, their chemistry is undeniable, and they look great together onscreen.

Meanwhile, Heo Nam Jun and Lee Cho Hee are reduced to mere comic relief, with no real significance to the overall plot. Their roles feel underutilized, which is disappointing given their impressive performances in past projects.

When the Stars Gossip final verdict

When the Stars Gossip continues to struggle with directionless storytelling, making Episodes 11-12 a frustrating watch. While Lee Min Ho and Gong Hyo Jin’s natural chemistry remains a highlight, their romance is one of the few engaging aspects of the show.

Instead of progressing meaningfully, the plot circles around unnecessary topics such as the space station mishap and the reveal of their intimate moment in space without adding any real weight. The lottery ticket subplot drags on, and the rivalry between Gong Ryong and Kang Su lacks any real impact.

Despite having a stellar cast, the weak script limits the actors’ potential. With repetitive conflicts and unresolved subplots, the drama feels chaotic and unclear without a true purpose.