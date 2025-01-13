When the Stars Gossip Ep 3-4 Review: Lee Min Ho and Gong Hyo Jin’s space drama delivers unexpected twists - but do they work?

When the Stars Gossip is undoubtedly one of the most massive projects of 2025 which has gained much attention from fans. With a star-studded cast list led by Lee Min Ho and Gong Hyo Jin, two new episodes of the K-drama have been released. As the story further develops, many unexpected instances have occurred. But has the twists enriched the story futher?

Name: When the Stars Gossip

Premiere date: January 4, 2025

Cast: Lee Min Ho, Gong Hyo Jin, Oh Jung Se, Han Ji Eun, Kim Joo Hun, Lee El, Lee Cho Hee, Heo Nam Jun and more

Director: Park Shin Woo

Screenwriter: Seo Sook Hyang

Number of episodes: 16

Genre: Romance, Drama, Comedy

Where to watch: Netflix

When the Stars Gossip plot

When the Stars Gossip follows the story of Gong Ryong, an OB-GYN who travels to a space station as a space tourist with a hidden agenda. Although he plans to stay for just a few days, his visit is tied to his future as the son-in-law of the MZ Group, Korea's wealthiest conglomerate.

At the same time, Commander Eve Kim embarks on her first mission as the space station's commander. A perfectionist who strictly adheres to rules, she is determined to ensure everything goes smoothly in an environment fraught with danger. As their paths cross, the two develop an unexpected romance amidst the vastness of space.

When the Stars Gossip episode 2 and 3 review

Episode 2 continues the story with Gong Ryeong, who is determined to steal the eggs from Kang Gang Su and initiate the fertilization process himself. Discovering that he was treated merely as a delivery man after taking such a perilous trip to space left him infuriated. However, Gong Ryeong refused to give up and showed resilience in standing up to Kang Gang Su and even the CEO. With exceptional problem-solving skills, he manages to acquire the item, going above and beyond, even if it means risking his own life.

Gong Ryeong's bravery doesn’t stop there. He once again puts his life on the line to save Commander Eve, who becomes stranded during a spacewalk. While the scene leans on the unrealistic side, his resilience adds a compelling emotional depth to the moment.

Moreover, the CGI is executed brilliantly, capturing the vast emptiness of space and its technical intricacies with a striking sense of realism. The episode masterfully balances moments of tension with lighter, more fun elements, keeping the audience engaged from start to finish.

When the Stars Gossip performances

Lee Min Ho, one of the biggest stars in the Korean entertainment industry, takes on an unexpectedly timid role, portraying a character often pushed around by others. He masterfully captures the essence of a vulnerable man, stripped of money and power, yet unwavering in his principles.

Oh Jung Se, known for his emotionally complex roles, delivers a stark contrast with a cold, calculating, and selfish character. Meanwhile, Gong Hyo Jin reveals a more delicate and vulnerable side in these new episodes, embodying a character grappling with complicated emotions and inner turmoil.

When the Stars Gossip final verdict

Episodes 3 and 4 of When the Stars Gossip continue to impress with their breathtaking visuals and compelling storyline. The show expands its fresh concept, blending romance, scientific ambition, and societal commentary. By exploring the complexities of space exploration and the subtle dynamics of class differences, it creates a narrative that feels both engaging and thought-provoking.

The episodes maintain a perfect balance of tension and lighter moments, keeping viewers intrigued and emotionally invested. With its ambitious premise and intricate character relationships, the series pushes boundaries, offering a glimpse into how science and human connections can shape the future.