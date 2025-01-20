When the Stars Gossip Ep 5-6 Review: Lee Min Ho, Gong Hyo Jin’s clash adds depth as romance lags

When the Stars Gossip’s new episodes have further added substance to the story and depth to the characters. Starring Lee Min Ho and Gong Hyo Jin in the leading roles, the massive production with a fresh concept has definitely managed to pique the audience’s interest, but is it enough for the long haul?

Name: When the Stars GossipPremiere date: January 4, 2025

Cast: Lee Min Ho, Gong Hyo Jin, Oh Jung Se, Han Ji Eun, Kim Joo Hun, Lee El, Lee Cho Hee, Heo Nam Jun and more

Director: Park Shin Woo

Screenwriter: Seo Sook Hyang

Number of episodes: 16

Genre: Romance, Drama, Comedy

Where to watch: Netflix

When the Stars Gossip plot

When the Stars Gossip follows the story of Gong Ryong, an OB-GYN who travels to a space station as a space tourist with a hidden agenda. Although he plans to stay for just a few days, his visit is tied to his future as the son-in-law of the MZ Group, Korea's wealthiest conglomerate.

At the same time, Commander Eve Kim embarks on her first mission as the space station's commander. A perfectionist who strictly adheres to rules, she is determined to ensure everything goes smoothly in an environment fraught with danger. As their paths cross, the two develop an unexpected romance amidst the vastness of space.

When the Stars Gossip review

The episode begins with Gong Ryong and Commander Eve confronting each other after his heartfelt confession. Both their personal lives take a hit as Lee Min Ho’s character ends his relationship with his girlfriend, while Gong Hyo Jin’s character discovers her lover cheating. This leaves them both in a difficult emotional state, grappling with heartbreak and turmoil.

The narrative takes a dramatic turn when Eve discovers that Kang Kang Su has been fertilizing human eggs using sperm from onboard astronaut Santi without authorization. The revelation causes chaos on the space station, as the procedure was neither permitted nor disclosed. As the commander, Eve quickly takes decisive action by destroying the fertilized embryos, sparking a moral and ideological conflict with Gong Ryong.

To Gong Ryong, Eve’s actions feel like a crime, equating to the destruction of life. To Eve, however, it was a necessary decision to prevent potential risks, as the embryos’ safety and viability were uncertain. While both characters stand firm in their perspectives, their ideological clash presents a thought-provoking dilemma, leaving the audience questioning what was truly the right course of action.

Despite the intellectual depth of this conflict, the episode struggles with the emotional connection between the characters. The lack of meaningful relationships and emotional development leaves the interactions feeling somewhat hollow. Although the plot is engaging, the absence of an emotional core makes it harder for the audience to fully invest in the story.

On the brighter side, the visuals are stunning, and the depiction of the second attempt at fertilizing the eggs is intricately detailed. This aspect of the episode not only adds intrigue but also serves as an educational moment for viewers with an open mind, shedding light on the complexities of human biology.

When the Stars Gossip performances

Gong Hyo Jin delivers a phenomenal performance as the cold yet composed Commander Eve. Her portrayal strikes a perfect balance, seamlessly transitioning into moments of vulnerability when the story calls for it, making her character deeply compelling. On the other hand, Lee Min Ho’s portrayal of Gong Ryong leans heavily into his clueless demeanor, which at times makes him appear awkward or out of his depth. However, when it comes to his work, his sharp focus and determination are so intense they give viewers goosebumps. This back-and-forth dynamic between his vulnerability and competence is executed effortlessly.

When the Stars Gossip final verdict

The story is progressing well, offering a fresh and intellectual perspective with its unique space setting and thought-provoking concepts. The exploration of moral dilemmas and futuristic challenges adds depth, while the stunning visuals bring the space station to life in a mesmerizing way. The acting is commendable, with Gong Hyo Jin and Lee Min Ho delivering compelling performances that enhance the narrative. However, the emotional connection and budding romance between the characters are still lacking, leaving viewers eager for a deeper bond and more heartfelt moments to unfold as the story continues.