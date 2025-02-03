When the Stars Gossip Ep 9-10 Review: Lee Min Ho-Gong Hyo Jin’s space drama continues visually grand but narratively hollow run

When the Stars Gossip is one of the most expensive projects in recent times, featuring a star-studded cast with Lee Min Ho and Gong Hyo Jin. However, despite its hefty budget and visually stunning scenes, the story falls short in connecting with the audience. After a gradual build-up, the recent episodes have been a major letdown.

Name: When the Stars Gossip

When the Stars Gossip Premiere date : January 4, 2025

: January 4, 2025 Cast : Lee Min Ho, Gong Hyo Jin, Oh Jung Se, Han Ji Eun, Kim Joo Hun, Lee El, Lee Cho Hee, Heo Nam Jun and more

: Lee Min Ho, Gong Hyo Jin, Oh Jung Se, Han Ji Eun, Kim Joo Hun, Lee El, Lee Cho Hee, Heo Nam Jun and more Director : Park Shin Woo

: Park Shin Woo Screenwriter : Seo Sook Hyang

: Seo Sook Hyang Number of episodes : 16

: 16 Genre : Romance, Drama, Comedy

: Romance, Drama, Comedy Where to watch: Netflix, tvN

When the Stars Gossip plot

When the Stars Gossip follows the story of Gong Ryong, an OB-GYN who travels to a space station as a space tourist with a hidden agenda. Although he plans to stay for just a few days, his visit is tied to his future as the son-in-law of the MZ Group, Korea's wealthiest conglomerate.

At the same time, Commander Eve Kim embarks on her first mission as the space station's commander. A perfectionist who strictly adheres to rules, she is determined to ensure everything goes smoothly in an environment fraught with danger. As their paths cross, the two develop an unexpected romance amidst the vastness of space.

When the Stars Gossip review

Episode 9 opens with a rescue mission to retrieve Gong Ryong and Commander Eve, who are stranded in space. The team on Earth immediately begins working on a plan to bring them back. While the discussions may seem somewhat realistic, they also feel implausible. Launching consecutive space missions is nearly impossible, and the procedures and official work involved are glossed over. The rocket’s immediate flight without further explanation marks the first significant flaw in the storyline.

Meanwhile, the tangled love stories only add to the confusion. Gong Ryong and Eve are confronted by the people they left behind, and the emotional impact hits them hard. Though they clearly have feelings for each other and desire to be together, their circumstances make it impossible. Dong A is torn, admitting his love for Tae Hui but later apologizing to Eve. Gong Ryong, on the other hand, confesses that he never loved Go Eun, but she refuses to accept it, unwilling to let go. Meanwhile, Kang Su becomes distressed seeing Go Eun upset, leading to a confrontation with Gong Ryong.

The love stories are a jumbled mess, and in the middle of it all, there’s the pregnancy arc involving Eun Hye. She is now able to give birth after Gong Ryong brought the fertilized egg from space, which was supposed to be the driving force behind the show. However, once everyone reaches Earth, this plot point seems to lose all significance.

While the visuals remain stunning, with the production spending ample resources to create a realistic, immersive experience, the story feels aimless now. What began as a futuristic tale about changing humanity has devolved into a confusing series of romantic entanglements. The over-the-top, dramatic space sequences also feel increasingly disconnected from reality, making the whole experience less engaging.

When the Stars Gossip acting performances

Lee Min Ho and Gong Hyo Jin share incredible chemistry, and they look natural together onscreen. However, even their strong dynamic cannot salvage the lackluster storyline. Their performances are impactful, but it feels like their talent is wasted on this show. The couple had so much potential, but now it just doesn’t hit the same way.

Han Ji Eun finally gets a chance to shine, and although her screen time is limited, she leaves a lasting impression with her presence. Kim Joo Heon also delivers a solid performance, capturing his character's vulnerabilities and confusion perfectly. His chemistry with both Lee El and Gong Hyo Jin feels distinctly different, and he’s successfully managed to create a unique connection with each of them.

When the Stars Gossip final verdict

When the Stars Gossip had the potential to be a standout space drama, with an impressive cast and stunning visuals. However, as the story progresses, it loses its direction, becoming bogged down by convoluted love stories and unrealistic plot twists. The emotional depth the performances could have delivered feels wasted on a poorly executed script. While the visuals continue to captivate, the narrative fails to engage or evolve in a meaningful way, leaving viewers more confused than invested. Ultimately, the series falls short of its promise, leaving a sense of missed opportunity for both the actors and the audience.