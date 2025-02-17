When the Stars Gossip Episodes 13-14 Recap: Lee Min Ho’s secret exposed, Gong Hyo Jin struggles to be loyal

On February 15, 2025, When the Stars Gossip released its 13th episode on Netflix and tvN, followed by episode 14 on February 16. The series tells the story of Kong Ryong (Lee Min Ho), an OB-GYN who visits a space station as a tourist, secretly harboring a hidden agenda. Meanwhile, Commander Eve Kim (Gong Hyo Jin), a perfectionist and the space station’s newly appointed commander, arrives for her first mission. A strict adherent to rules, she faces the dangers of space with a relentless drive for precision. Here are the recaps of the latest two episodes:

Episode 13 Recap:

When the Stars Gossip episode 13 begins with the tense encounter between Eve and Go Eun at Ryong’s home. Go Eun (Han Ji Eun), uneasy about Eve’s presence, confronts her, questioning the nature of her relationship with Ryong. Eve, composed and professional, attempts to defuse the situation by stressing their work collaboration, but Go-eun remains doubtful.

Following the confrontation, Ryong finds himself in a difficult position. Go Eun’s unexpected visit and emotional distress force him to reevaluate his relationships with both women. He reaches out to Go Eun, hoping to explain and calm her fears, but their conversation is filled with unresolved tension.

Soon after, Ryong and Kang Su are summoned to the Seoul Space Control Center for a debriefing. Chief Kang and Kang Su (Oh Jung Se) present footage from the spacecraft, particularly from the time Ryong and Eve were isolated. The footage raises questions about their interactions, but the real concern arises when Kang Su is caught breaching protocols by retrieving fertilized human eggs. Chief Kang (Lee El) orders a disciplinary review.

Advertisement

As Ryong and Eve discuss the consequences of the footage’s potential fallout, flashbacks provide insight into Ryong’s motivations and his past with Go Eun. The episode ends with both characters facing a precarious future, filled with uncertainty.

Episode 14 Recap:

This episode opens with the MCC crew holding a funeral for the mice lost during their experimental procedures, setting a somber tone for the episode. Meanwhile, Ryong faces the severe consequences of his unauthorized human embryo experiment in space. His covert attempt to create an embryo, bypassing official protocols, is brought to light when his phone, thought to be nonfunctional, is recovered. Incriminating messages about his illegal actions are discovered, triggering a full investigation by both Korean and international space authorities, putting his career and the integrity of the entire space program at risk.

While Ryong struggles with the repercussions, Eve discovers that Jung Na Mi, the woman who raised Ryong, is her biological mother. In a touching moment, Eve visits Na Mi’s home, bringing along dishes from a shared meal as an emotional gesture of reconciliation with her past. The tension escalates as Eve faces a moral dilemma: whether to support Ryong or uphold the ethical standards of their mission. Meanwhile, Kang Su, Ryong’s partner in the secret experiment, is left isolated following a disciplinary hearing. The crew visits him, but their true motives regarding a subplot involving a lottery ticket remain unclear.

Advertisement

The episode concludes with Chief Kang explaining the serious consequences of Ryong’s illegal experiment. Faced with potential career-ending fallout, Eve decides to destroy the fertilized embryo in a difficult decision aimed at protecting everyone. She informs Ryong of her choice outside the investigation room, signaling a turning point in their story.

Additionally, When the Stars Gossip episodes 15 and 16 are set to air on February 22 and 23, 2025, respectively.