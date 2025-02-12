When the Stars Gossip Episodes 13 and 14 Release Date: Know when Lee Min Ho, Gong Hyo Jin-led air next on Netflix

Lee Min Ho and Gong Hyo Jin's sci-fi romance drama, When the Stars Gossip, is set to showcase the romantic development of its leads and reveal new deets about the space mishap in episodes 13 and 14. The series is headed toward the final two weeks of airing and has garnered curiosity about whether the lovebirds will reunite following their breakup in the last episode.

In episodes 11 and 12 of When the Stars Gossip, we saw Gong Ryong (Lee Min Ho) and Commander Eve (Gong Hyo Jin) being found unclothed in the space station, indicating the consummation of their relationship. However, following their return to base, Eve breaks up with Gong Ryong to avoid their relationship getting any more complex. However, Gong Ryong is unwilling to accept her decision. A report on the space station mishap also comes to the forefront.

In episodes 13 and 14, set to premiere on February 15 and 16, respectively, the two will be seen having a candid, mushy moment in public, indicating their possible reconciliation. However, they are seen by Commander Kang Tae Hi (Lee El), who doesn't seem very pleased with the happening. Later, during Gong Ryong's public announcement of giving up on his crush on Eve, Kang Tae Hi tells him that she doesn't believe a word he says anymore. It indicates a tense situation build-up, with a much-needed clearing of air between them.

Contributing to the development of the plot, Kang Gang Su (Oh Jung Se) will be seen losing his authorization to carry out missions as a space astronaut after his teammates report his unsanctioned space experiment. Feeling betrayed by them, he feels lonely and low-spirited. However, during that low phase, Choi Go Eun (Han Ji Eun) comforts him, sparking a possible second chance at love for the two.