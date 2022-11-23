When the Stars Gossip FIRST LOOK: Lee Min Ho and Gong Hyo Jin tease sizzling chemistry

Upcoming space drama starring Hallyu superstars Lee Min Ho and Gong Hyo Jin has released the first look at the characters of Gong Ryong and Eve Kim. Apparently, it will be called When the Stars Gossip instead of what the literal translation of its Korean name reads, Ask the Stars. Lee Min Ho

Firstly, the character of an obstetrician gynaecologist Gong Ryong is introduced. Lee Min Ho is the staunch-looking man en route to space. He reportedly paid a huge sum of money to be able to hop on the trip as a tourist. Dressed in a simple white T-shirt, the actor has an audio device on his head. In another shot, he can be seen in a spacesuit trying to communicate with big actions and his expressions. A third photo shows the character of Gong Hyo Jin in close proximity to him fixing the device on his head.

Gong Hyo Jin Playing the role of an astronaut, Gong Hyo Jin will embody captain Eve Kim who is a Korean-American woman on a mission. She is known to be a perfectionist and does not tolerate any mistakes. The still with her taking care of Lee Min Ho’s device is a clear indication of the tension that will likely follow between the two. Her stills show her in a uniform with a strict look on her face as she holds a food item. Slicked, neat hair with not one strand out of place, she proudly boasts the badges on her outfit. Her presence in a spacesuit sees her in action as she directs the team and takes over the commands. Her stills with Lee Min Ho further give a look at her actions and the overall feel of the level-headed character Gong Hyo Jin will play.

When the Stars Gossip or Ask the Stars also has Oh Jung Se, Han Ji Eun, Kim Joo Heon, and Lee El as a part of the cast lineup while director Park Shin Woo who is known for ‘It’s Okay to Not Be Okay’, ‘Encounter’, ‘Hyde, Jekyll, Me’ and ‘Lovestruck in the City’ will be helming it. The script has been penned by writer Seo Sook Hyang who previously worked on ‘Jealousy Incarnate’ and ‘Pasta’, both of which also starred Gong Hyo Jin in the lead roles. Her other drama ‘Wok of Love’ has also been praised for its many details. The writer-director duo has previously worked together on ‘Jealousy Incarnate’, raising expectations for this collaboration. Previously, actor Lee Min Ho shared behind-the-scenes photos with the cast and crew of When the Stars Gossip where the massive sets could be seen.