When the Stars Gossip: Lee Min Ho gets abducted by future millionare father-in-law for mysterious reasons; PICS

When the Stars Gossip is an upcoming South Korean series set to release on January 4, 2024. Starring Lee Min Ho and Gong Hyo Jin in the leading roles, new stills from the show have been released, showcasing a tense yet confusing situation. The plot follows an astronaut and a space traveler who cross paths on a trip to a star and form a special relationship.

On January 4, 2024, the production team of When the Stars Gossip released new stills featuring Lee Min Ho as Gong Ryong. In the images, Gong Ryong is seen being mysteriously kidnapped by a couple of guards. Bound and taken away against his will, he finds himself face-to-face with Choi Jae Ryong, the powerful chairman of MZ Group, South Korea’s leading conglomerate. Intriguingly, Choi Jae Ryong also happens to be the father of Choi Go Eun, the woman destined to be engaged to Gong Ryong.

Gong Ryong, who tragically lost his mother at birth, was raised by three aunts and grew up to become a skilled OB-GYN. Determined and self-reliant, he put himself through medical school and secured a position at MZ Hospital. Now a dedicated doctor, Gong Ryong works tirelessly, attending to patients around the clock, all while striving to pay off his student loans.

The show is directed by Park Shin Woo, known for It’s Okay to Not Be Okay, with a script by Seo Sook Hyang, the writer behind Don’t Dare to Dream. Set in space, this upcoming romantic comedy will explore the unexpected connection between an astronaut and a space tourist who cross paths at a space station.

Lee Min Ho stars as Gong Ryong, who visits a space station as a tourist for a few days. While his journey appears recreational, he is secretly on an undisclosed mission, sparking intrigue about his hidden agenda. Gong Hyo Jin plays Commander Eve Kim, who is embarking on her first mission as a commander at the space station.

