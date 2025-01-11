When the Stars Gossip: Lee Min Ho races to outsmart Oh Jung Se in their secret mission; SEE PICS
When The Stars Gossip has released several stills featuring Lee Min Ho and Oh Jung Se attempting to complete a secret mission. See the images inside.
When the Stars Gossip is an ongoing South Korean drama starring Lee Min Ho and Gong Hyo Jin in the lead roles. Ahead of the upcoming episode, new stills have been released showcasing the complicated relationship between Lee Min Ho and Oh Jung Se. The plot of the series follows an astronaut and a space traveler who cross paths on a trip to a star and form a special relationship.
On January 11, 2024, the production team of When the Stars Gossip dropped new still cuts featuring Lee Min Ho as Gong Ryong and Oh Jung Se as Kang Kang Soo. In the images, Gong Ryong is seen anxiously waiting for the perfect moment to retrieve the sample that Kang Kang Soo took from him. However, given the heightened vigilance aboard the space station, finding a discreet opportunity proves to be a challenging task.
Gong Ryong finally catches a break when the astronauts are momentarily distracted by the lottery tickets Kang Kang Soo asked Eve Kim to bring from Earth. This brief window allows him to secretly search for the hidden sample.
Meanwhile, Kang Kang Soo keeps a close eye on the other astronauts, searching for the right moment to carry out the artificial insemination mission he’s been assigned. It will be interesting to watch if Gong Ryong succeeds in getting to the sample before Kang Kang Soo can complete his mission.
The show is directed by Park Shin Woo, known for It’s Okay to Not Be Okay, with a script by Seo Sook Hyang, the writer behind Don’t Dare to Dream. Set in space, the upcoming romantic comedy will focus on the unexpected connection between an astronaut and a space tourist who cross paths at a space station.
The third episode of the show will be released on January 11, 2025, on the South Korean broadcast network tvN and global streaming platform Netflix.
