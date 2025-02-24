When the Stars Gossip: Lee Min Ho reacts to controversial end for his and Gong Hyo Jin’s story amid backlash

Lee Min Ho and Gong Hyo Jin's space romance When the Stars Gossip on Netflix fails to meet audience expectations and faces backlash due to its unconventional ending. Now, the show's protagonists, Lee Min Ho and Gong Hyo Jin, share their thoughts. Lee Min Ho shared a new image on his Instagram story, a collage featuring moments from the series, including shots with co-star Gong Hyo Jin and the baby. He shared the post with the caption, ‘We are living in a miracle. More brilliant and more precious. Embracing the moment, I hope you are always happy. Thank you for watching.”

On the other hand, Gong Hyo Jin’s agency, Management SOOP, shared her closing remarks on their official account: “This is the space station. I will now read Commander Eve Kim’s final letter.” It states, “Just the fact that When the Stars Gossip made it to the world after a long filming process and post-production already feels like an achievement. As an actress, I am drawn to the charm of this fresh storyline, and I hope viewers enjoy following along just as I did… and that they are able to experience the diversity of Korean drama genres.”

She also expressed gratitude and thanked all the viewers who love When the Stars Gossip. The post reads, “A drama that feels unfamiliar and honest. I sincerely thank you.' Management SOOP also shared a couple of behind-the-scenes images and a short video on Instagram of Gong Hyo Jin.” Gong Hyo Jin’s SOOP Instagram pics:

Advertisement

Gong Ryong (played by Lee Min Ho), an OB-GYN, visits a space station as a tourist, secretly planning to make one mission successful without the approval of space authorities. Commander Eve Kim (played by Gong Hyo Jin), a no-nonsense perfectionist, is on her first mission at the station, and she is entitled to keep the mission running smoothly. As the story delves deeper, several incidents occur, and Gong Ryong and Eve Kim fall in love. The supporting cast of the show includes Oh Jung Se, Han Ji Eun, Kim Joo Hun, Lee El, Lee Cho Hee, Heo Nam Jun, and more. The 16-episode series is helmed by writer Seo Sook-hyang (Jealousy Incarnate) and director Park Shin-woo (It’s Okay to Not Be Okay).