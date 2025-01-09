When the Stars Gossip special posters: 'Uninvited guest' Lee Min Ho appears smitten by Gong Hyo Jin’s charm

When the Stars Gossip is an ongoing South Korean drama starring Lee Min Ho and Gong Hyo Jin in the lead roles. The massive production series has released special new posters of the leading cast showcasing their changing dynamic. The plot of the series follows an astronaut and a space traveler who cross paths on a trip to a star and form a special relationship.

On January 9, 2024, the production team of When the Stars Gossip unveiled new posters featuring Lee Min Ho as Gong Ryong and Gong Hyo Jin as Commander Eve. Gong Ryong can be seen intently gazing at Commander Eve with ‘heart’ eyes. He is visibly smitten by her presence as he gradually grows fond of her. In the last episode, it was shown how Gong Ryong’s feelings deepen for Eve, and it will be interesting to see how their relationship evolves.

Moreover, still cuts of the show have also been released featuring the supporting cast including Oh Jung Se, Heo Naam Joon, and Lee Cho Hee in their astronaut uniforms accustoming their lives inside the space shuttle.

The show is directed by Park Shin Woo, known for It’s Okay to Not Be Okay, with a script by Seo Sook Hyang, the writer behind Don’t Dare to Dream. Set in space, the upcoming romantic comedy will focus on the unexpected connection between an astronaut and a space tourist who cross paths at a space station.

Lee Min Ho takes on the role of Gong Ryong, an OB-GYN who visits a space station as a tourist for a few days. While his journey appears recreational, he is secretly on a mission with a hidden agenda that he must complete for a better life back on Earcth. Gong Hyo Jin stars as Commander Eve Kim, embarking on her first mission as a commander at the space station.

