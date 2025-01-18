When the Stars Gossip spoilers: Does Lee Min Ho’s love confession to Gong Hyo Jin strain their relationship?

When the Stars Gossip is an ongoing South Korean drama starring Lee Min Ho and Gong Hyo Jin in the lead roles. Ahead of the show’s new episode release, let’s check out how the story develops further. Moreover, the dynamic between the characters is also changing as the plot progresses.

On January 18, 2025, the production team of When the Stars Gossip released new stills cuts from episode 5 featuring Lee Min Ho as Gong Ryong and Oh Jung Se as Kang Kang Soo. Previously, Gong Ryong began to realize his growing feelings for Eve Kim. After indulging in a few too many drinks, he surprised her with an unexpected confession, leaving viewers eagerly anticipating how she would respond.

In the upcoming episode, Gong Ryong faces major embarrassment the morning after his drunken confession. As Eve keeps her distance and shoots him frosty glares, he awkwardly flinches under her cold demeanor. Despite her aloof behavior, Eve finds herself unable to forget the look in Ryong’s eyes during her spacewalk, hinting at a potential shift in her own emotions.

The show is directed by Park Shin Woo, known for It’s Okay to Not Be Okay, with a script by Seo Sook Hyang, the writer behind Don’t Dare to Dream. Set in space, the upcoming romantic comedy will focus on the unexpected connection between an astronaut and a space tourist who cross paths at a space station.

Advertisement

Lee Min Ho takes on the role of Gong Ryong, an OB-GYN who visits a space station as a tourist for a few days. While his journey appears recreational, he is secretly on a mission he cannot disclose, sparking intrigue about his hidden agenda. Gong Hyo Jin stars as Commander Eve Kim, embarking on her first mission as a commander at the space station.

The rest of the supporting cast includes Oh Jung Se, Han Ji Eun, Kim Joo Heon, Lee El, Lee Cho Hee, Heo Nam Jun, and more. The new episode is set to be released on January 18, 2025, on Netflix.

ALSO READ: Love Scout’s Lee Jun Hyuk says Indian films make him happy; gives shoutout to Oscar-winning RRR