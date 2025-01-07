When the Stars Gossip's Lee Min Ho announces MINHOVERSE, marking first Asia fan meeting tour in 8 years; Know details

Lee Min Ho has recently made his K-drama comeback with When the Stars Gossip, a space romance drama co-starring Gong Hyo Jin. Even before its premiere, the drama created much buzz as fans were eager to witness the chemistry between this exciting pairing. Amid the popularity of the drama, the Hallyu star has announced a new fan event.

On January 7, Lee Min Ho's agency, MYM Entertainment, announced that the actor will hold a 2025 Asia fan meeting tour, MINHOVERSE, to express his gratitude towards his admirers for their unwavering support all these years. He will kick off the tour in March with a Seoul fan meeting and then visit many cities across Asia. This will be his first global fan event in 8 years, so there's much excitement and anticipation.

The name of this Asia tour was carefully chosen to symbolize his special world, which was formed with the love and admiration of his fans. The name MINHOVERSE represents two words—MINHO from his name and VERSE from the word Universe.

Announcing the exciting event, MYM Entertainment also shared a teaser poster. In the black-and-white photo, the Pachinko star looked absolutely ravishing in a long coat. His intense gaze while looking back confidently almost hints at his journey through time as an actor. Lee Min Ho created a magical ambiance with his commanding aura in the poster, brewing excitement for what's to come.

On the work front, Lee Min Ho kickstarted 2025 with an exciting release. His space romance drama When the Stars Gossip premiered on January 4. Although only two episodes have been released so far, fans are already head over heels for his space tourist look. In addition, his chemistry with co-star Gong Hyo Jin is also receiving much attention.