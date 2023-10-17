When TXT's Soobin made MOAs jealous with TikTok star Lexi Rivera

TXT is currently on a roll with the debut of their new studio album The Name Chapter: FREFALL. TOMORROW X TOGETHER, HYBE's K-pop group, has achieved major milestones in a surprisingly brief amount of time, securing their position as global superstars. When comes to their fan following on the Western front, especially in events like AMA’s, they are at par with some of the world-renowned artists. Does the mention of AMA and TXT's leader Soobin ring a bell? This man managed to stir jealousy throughout the fandom with a single candid picture.

Just TXT’s Soobin making the whole fandom jealous with TikTok star Lexi Rivera

Soobin spent a gala time at 2022 AMA’s collecting hearts altogether. He also managed to get the attention of his idol Bebe Rexha. At the same time, a picture went viral where the Sugar Rush Ride singer struck a pose with TikTok star Lexi Rivera. The leader of TXT was looking dapper in a suave black suit, matching shirt beneath, and blonde hair. A true sight to behold. But, the strings of photographs caused a frenzy in the fandom. While fans can't help but swoon over the appearance, they also can't help but feel envious.

When Soobin wanted to get off the plane because of Bebe Rexha

Soobin has long been outspoken about his fondness for the American singer-songwriter Bebe Rexha. During the AMA, he got to see her perform live and couldn’t contain his happiness as he ended up tweeting his desire to meet her. Luckily, Bebe Rexha saw it and asked him to meet in LA. Unfortunately, the group had a planned departure the very next day, so by that time, they were already on the flight. He posted a sad comment, replying to which the American artist said that she would drop her number.

About TXT’s The Name Chapter: FREEFALL

TXT’s The Name Chapter: FREEFALL was released on October 13. Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Soobin, Taehyun, and HueningKai, hinted at the release of their most recent album back in August. Out of the nine featured tracks, Chasing The Feeling serves as the title track for the album. Other tracks are Growing Pain, Dreamer, Deep Down, Happily Ever After, Skipping Stones, Blue Spring, Do It Like That, and Chasing The Feeling (English version).

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: MTV EMA teases BTS' Jungkook's performance with GOLDEN energy; Here's when it airs