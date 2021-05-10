When WayV's Ten performed an impromptu rendition of Baekhyun's Bambi & Taemin's Move on WayV-ariety

Baekhyun and Taemin have a fan in their SuperM labelmate and WayV's Ten. Read on to find out.

EXO's Baekhyun may be serving in the military at the moment and Taemin from SHINee will be enlisting this month, but that doesn't seem to stop fans from missing them already and listening to their solo music! And seems like, Baekhyun and Taemin have a dedicated fan in fellow labelmate and SuperM bandmate, WayV's Ten. In the latest episode of WayV‘s WayV-ariety show, Ten performed an impromptu rendition of Bambi and Move!

In the latest episode of WayV‘s WayV-ariety show, Ten and Yangyang continued their Enjoy The Challenge! series. Like typical siblings, they bickered over clothes, Yangyang even mocking Ten's fashion choices and Ten shading him that he only cares what his cats, Louis and Leon think of his fashion choices! While, choosing his next outfit, which was a military green biker jacket, he suddenly remembered Baekhyun sporting a similar outfit in Bambi. He immediately performed to Bambi spontaneously in the clothing section of the shop! Not just that, he even covered Taemin's Move, earning accolades from fans on social media.

You can check out the video below:

Bambi - cover by TEN

호랑이 - cover by TEN

MOVE - cover by TEN pic.twitter.com/i4EabNG2Ii —프 (@zujupptenny) May 8, 2021

Meanwhile, SHINee's Taemin released new concept photos from his upcoming mini-album ‘Advice’. He sports a black and white suit with his long hair offering wavy curls. His ethereal visuals have left Shawols gasping for breath and they cannot wait to listen to Advice! Taemin’s third mini-album ‘Advice’ is due to be released on May 18, 2021.

Also, do check out the latest episodes of WayV's WayV-ariety on their official YouTube channel.

ALSO READ: SHINee’s Taemin serves intensity and elegance in latest concept photos of upcoming album; See here

Did you enjoy Ten and Yangyang's latest interaction? Share your best moments from WayV-ariety with us on Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Share your comment ×