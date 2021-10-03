When The Weather is Fine: 3 inspiring winter trends we picked up from the show

As winter arrives, we are looking back at one of the most stylish dramas--When The Weather Is Fine and bookmarking our favourite trends for inspiration, come the impending chilly season. We are strong believers that Park Min-Young‘s chic winter wardrobe will inspire us enough to put some life in ours this winter. Don’t take our word for it, scroll down below and see the top trends you need this winter.

For the unversed, the April 2020 drama follows a cellist who returns home after getting tired of her city life, only to fall in love with a handsome local book store owner. A coming of age story about finding happiness, love and oneself, the drama is a must-watch for more reasons than one. Here are the trends we picked up:

Dress me: The mini dress isn’t just your humble companion for summer and fall, take it with you in the next season with some long coats and trenches, jazz the look with boots and stockings. You will not only keep cosy but look like a million bucks doing it!

Co-ords: Matching co-ord sets aren’t for the faint of heart, but they certainly are a knockout. Daring and bold, these top to bottom co-ords promise to accentuate your figure and will have you covered from top to bottom. There will also be minimum to no need for extravagant styling or accessorising!

Faux Fur: From the après-ski trend, keeping warm doesn’t have to cost more than the price tag or kill innocent animals in the process. Oversized coats, especially the furry kind look great with columnlike pieces, such as a tube dress, co-ord sets, or a midi skirt with stockings, making it one of the hottest outerwear pieces this season.

