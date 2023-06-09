When will EXO’s Suho, Lee Min Ki, Han Ji Min starrer JTBC drama Behind Your Touch to premiere?

Behind Your Touch, a Saturday and Sunday drama on JTBC, is about a veterinarian with psychometric powers named Ye Bun (Han Ji Min) and a passionate detective named Jang Yeol (Lee Min Ki) who fall in love while solving crimes in a rural area. It was recently confirmed that it would debut as a Saturday-Sunday drama in August as an investigative action drama.

Expectations are being raised by the actors Han Ji Min, Lee Min Ki and EXO's Suho, who made an excellent impression with JTBC's The Light in Your Eyes. Following JTBC's My Liberation Notes, Lee Min Ki and director Kim Seok Yoon once more collaborated here. In addition, Suho, a member of EXO, acted alongside Lee Min Ki and Han Ji Min. The drama has already wrapped filming and will be available to watch worldwide on Netflix and JTBC. A still version of Han Ji Min and Lee Min Ki was recently made available by Netflix on Instagram and Twitter, attracting attention. Han Ji Min uploaded a photo to Instagram with the caption "#hip #Behindyourtouch" on June 8th. Han Ji Min is standing between Lee Min Ki and Suho, arms crossed, in a lovely white blouse. Lee Min Ki is wearing a pink weaved vest, while Suho is wearing a dark coat. It's impossible to look away from the three because of their amazing visuals together. One can feel the welcoming atmosphere of Han Ji Min, Lee Min Ki, and Suho just by looking at the pictures.

Suho is an actor, singer, and songwriter. He is the head of the South Korean-Chinese group EXO and its sub-unit EXO-K. He appeared as a soloist on March 30, 2020 with the arrival of his EP, Self-Portrait. Suho has also appeared in a number of television dramas and motion pictures outside of his musical career, including One Way Trip, The Universe's Star, Rich Man, Middle School Girl A and How Are U Bread.

