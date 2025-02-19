When will The Divorce Insurance premiere? Lee Dong Wook starrer confirms release date in first official poster

The highly anticipated romantic comedy The Divorce Insurance has officially announced its premiere date, set for March 31 at 8:50 p.m. KST. Starring Lee Dong Wook, Lee Joo Bin, Lee Kwang Soo, and Lee Da Hee, the upcoming drama has also dropped its first poster, sparking curiosity with its fresh and unconventional concept.

The Divorce Insurance follows the journey of Noh Ki Jun, an actuary working in the innovative product development team of Plus Insurance. His latest groundbreaking idea? A divorce insurance plan to help individuals handle the financial and emotional toll of separation. While traditional insurance covers life, health, travel, and property, the drama’s first poster boldly stated, “You also need to be prepared for divorce," suggesting that ending a marriage can be as unpredictable as any other crisis in life.

Lee Dong Wook leads the cast as Noh Ki Jun, a sharp-minded actuary who has been through three divorces himself. Despite suffering personal losses, he remains open about his past, determined to reframe divorce as a manageable life event rather than a failure. Lee Joo Bin plays Kang Han Deul, an insurance underwriter who once believed in enduring hardships no matter what.

However, after going through her own divorce, she decides to change her approach to life. As she joins Noh Ki Jun’s team, she finds herself growing both professionally and personally.

Advertisement

Lee Kwang Soo takes on the role of Ahn Jeon Man, a risk surveyor known for his cautious and meticulous approach. Though he initially hesitates to be part of the divorce insurance project, it soon becomes the most daring challenge of his career and a turning point in his life. Rounding out the main cast, Lee Da Hee portrays Jeon Na Rae, a financial expert who believes in strategic investments, including in relationships.

Her pragmatic approach leads her to divorce immediately after her honeymoon, realizing that marriage doesn’t align with her life philosophy. However, as she works alongside Noh Ki Jun, her perspective begins to shift.

Directed by Lee Won Seok, known for Killing Romance, and written by Lee Tae Yoon of Secret Royal Inspector & Joy, the drama is going to bring a refreshing blend of humor, realism, and romance. With an interesting plot, a talented cast, and a witty take on modern relationships, The Divorce Insurance is surely going to hook viewers when it premieres in March. Fans are eager to see how this office rom-com will explore love, heartbreak, and the business of moving on.