When the world of Music and Beauty collides: KPop idols who have collaborated with top KBeauty brands

KPop stars have been blurring the lines between what’s considered feminine and masculine since a long time. Their product collaborations take them a step further in achieving it. Check out which group promoted which brand here.

KBeauty products, just like any other Korean thing, have been making their mark in international waters for years. Only in the recent two to three years, have we seen an increase in the love and demand for them - in which the pandemic played a huge hand. Some people, who like sticking to their stereotypical boxes, like making boy groups their target of abuse and racist comments. Thankfully, the K-Pop celebs don’t really care about them. Because who doesn’t love not taking care of their skin?

With the weaponry that a K-Pop group possesses, it’s easier for brands wanting to collaborate with them. Take BTS, BLACKPINK or IU for example, who have millions of impressionable people loving them from the bottom of their hearts. Another cherry on the top is that this gives even the bands exposure into bigger markets. Everywhere around the world, any kind of entertainment goes hand-in-hand with beauty or “makeup”, whether it be Bollywood, Hollywood, or the Korean entertainment industry.

The only difference is that Korean celebrities do not shy away from showing this. They unabashedly flaunt it. Unlike many others.

So here are some of the top collabs when K-Pop celebrities collaborated with the top beauty products.

1. GOT7 X The Face Shop

In 2018, GOT7 became the new faces of the famous K-Beauty brand, The Face Shop. They released a kit called GOTTHEFACE kit, where the band selected three products that they love the best. It included Yehwadam’s Heaven Grade Ginseng Rejuvenating Serum, the Face Shop’s Anti-Darkening Cushion in Miracle Finish, and Dr. Belmeur’s Daily Repair Panthenol Soothing Gel Cream.

2. IU X CNP Laboratory

This collaboration also happened back in 2018 and it was also reported in December 2020 that IU had renewed her contract with the brand. No one is unaware of how stunning the Lilac singer looks. A part of the reason behind her flawless skin might just be CNP Laboratory’s products. The products she has endorsed are Propolis Energy Ampoule and the Tone-up Sun Protection.

3. EXO X Nature Republic

A face mask, cream and candles with favourite idols’ faces? Nature Republic and EXO were together for seven long years before terminating their contract last year in February. While it divided the fans a bit, it was pretty successful when it was first launched. The EXO X Nature Republic products included hand creams, face masks and scented candles with the boys’ faces.

4. TOMORROW X TOGETHER X It’s Skin

The boy’s gorgeous skin landed them becoming global ambassadors of one of the most popular K-Beauty brands called ‘It’s Skin’ in 2019. While being the face of It’s Skin for quite some while, they also released a limited edition of Colorable Draw Tints which basically came with photocards and a sticker set. They also promoted their Power 10 Formula Powerful genius Serum in September 2020!

5. BTS X VT Cosmetics

Last but definitely not the least is the global boy band BTS and their collaboration with VT Cosmetics. While the former is known for its impeccable talent, the latter is also nothing short of spectacular. The band members themselves released some products while other products such as foundations, lipsticks, cushions and more were released in collaboration with their cartoon brand, BT21.

These are just some of the many times K-Pop groups have promoted K-Beauty brands both nationally and internationally!

Let us know if you’d want us to do a part two. Meanwhile, tell us which of these products have you tried or would want to get your hands on in the comments below!

Credits :News1

