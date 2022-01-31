Where and when to watch Taapsee Pannu’s Looop Lapeta to Jim Sarbh’s Rocket Boys this week?

The year 2022 started on a mixed note. From big releases getting postponed, much anticipated releases making their way to the digital platform to theatres getting shut once again, the first month of 2022 has seen quite a lot. And as we bid adieu to January 2022 today, February look quite bright in several ways. The COVID 19 cases have witnessed a drop across India following which life is once again getting back to normal. In fact, as per the new guidelines, theatres have been allowed to function with 50% capacity.

In fact, not just theatres, the OTT platforms have also picked up the pace and are coming up with some interesting movies. So, as we step into the next month, here are some of the big releases we can look up to in the first week of February 2022.

Looop Lapeta

Starring Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin in the lead, Looop Lapeta happens to be a science fiction thriller. Helmed by Aakash Bhatia, the movie is said to be the remake of the German film Run Lola Run and will feature Dibyendu Bhattacharya as the lead antagonist.

Release Date - Feb 4

Where to Watch - Netflix

The Great Indian Murder

Starring Richa Chadha, Sharib Hashmi, Aashutosh Rana, Jatin Goswami and Pratik Gandhi in the lead, the web series is a crime drama is said to be based on the novel Six Suspects by IFS officer Vikas Swarup. The Tigmanshu Dhulia directorial revolves around the murder of a renowned industrialist following which the case is investigated by two detectives who have six suspects on the radar.

Release Date – February 4

Where to Watch – Hotstar

Rocket Boys

Helmed by Abhay Pannu, Rocket Boys features Ishwak Singh, Jim Sarbh, Regina Cassandra, Rajit Kapoor, Dibyendu Bhattacharya in key roles. The web series is a tribute to the legends of India's space adventure Homi Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai who were the pioneer of the Indian nuclear programme.

Release Date - February 4

Where to Watch - Sony LIV