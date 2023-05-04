Where are I.O.I members Kim Sejeong, Somi, Chungha and others now? See their growth 8 years post debut

I.O.I is a girl group that was created by the Produce 101 series, and they were active from May 4, 2016 to January 29, 2017. The group paved the way for future temporary groups formed by competition shows such as Wanna One and IZ*ONE, and they continue to be iconic even now. While some members have debuted in other groups or as solo artists, the current occupations of other members are not widely known. Here's what we do know about the whereabouts of all 11 former members of I.O.I.

Lim Nayoung

Following the disbandment of I.O.I, Nayoung went back to Pledis Entertainment and eventually became the leader of PRISTIN, which debuted in March 2017. Despite having a bright future, the group disbanded after only slightly more than two years of activities. After PRISTIN's disbandment announcement in 2019, Nayoung also left Pledis Entertainment. In August of the same year, she signed an exclusive contract with Sublime Artist Agency. In 2020, she started acting, beginning with a supporting role in the K-Drama ‘Flower of Evil’, and eventually landed her first lead role in ‘Summer Guys’ in 2021.

Chungha

Chungha, like a few other former I.O.I members, pursued a career as a solo artist after the group disbanded. After returning to MNH Entertainment, she made her solo debut with the release of ‘Why Don’t You Know’ in 2017. Over the years, she has released several albums, including four mini-albums, one full-length album, and three single albums. Chungha has won a total of 13 music show awards as a solo artist, with seven of those being for ‘Gotta Go’ and the remaining six for ‘Snapping’. Her exclusive contract with MNH Entertainment ended on April 29, 2023, and she has since parted ways with the company.

Kim Sejeong

Sejeong went back to Jellyfish Entertainment and debuted as a member of Gugudan in June 2016. Unfortunately, the group disbanded in December 2020 after being on hiatus for two years. Sejeong was the first member of the group to make her solo debut, releasing the single ‘Flower Road’ in November 2016. She participated in other solo releases, collaborations, and OSTs while with the group, and also had acting roles in dramas such as ‘School 2017’ and ‘The Uncanny Encounter’. She has collaborated with well-known idols such as ASTRO's Eun Woo and NCT's Doyoung. Sejeong renewed her contract with Jellyfish Entertainment as a solo artist and actress. She released her first self-written and composed solo EP, I'm, on March 29, 2021, and starred in the musical drama Red Book, which received high ratings from viewers. She is set to have a lead role in the upcoming 2022 drama ‘A Business Proposal’.

Chaeyeon

Chaeyeon made her debut as a member of DIA in 2015, where she was known for being the visual face of the group. Later on, she joined Produce 101 in 2016 and placed 7th, becoming a part of I.O.I until their planned disbandment. After the group disbanded, she returned to DIA and continued to promote with them. Chaeyeon has also acted in various K-Dramas such as ‘Reunited Worlds’, ‘Shall We Live Together’ as well as the movie ‘Live Again’.

Kyulkyung

Kyulkyung returned to Pledis Entertainment after I.O.I disbanded and debuted with PRISTIN. Kyulkyung was one of the three members who renewed her contract with Pledis Entertainment after the disbandment. Before PRISTIN's disbandment, Kyulkyung had already debuted as a soloist in China with the digital single ‘Why’, using her Chinese name Jieqiong. She acted in other Chinese dramas such as ‘Legend of Fei’ and took the lead role in ‘To Be With You’.

Sohye

Prior to her appearance on Produce 101, Sohye had been pursuing an acting career and had no prior experience in singing or dancing. Despite this, she managed to secure the 5th spot on the show and debut with I.O.I. However, following the group's disbandment, Sohye returned to acting and established her own company, S&P Entertainment, along with a coffee shop called Penguin Cafe to connect with fans. She has appeared in various dramas such as ‘Best Chicken’, and ‘How to Buy a Friend’, as well as in the films ‘Moonlit Water’, and ‘Bank of Seoul’.

Yeonjung

After her stint with I.O.I, Yeonjung returned to her record labels Starship Entertainment and Yuehua Entertainment and went on to debut as the youngest member and lead vocalist of Cosmic Girls (WJSN). She joined the group during the release of their second mini-album, ‘The Secret’, in August 2016. She has contributed to various OSTs, including for K-Dramas such as ‘More Than Friends’ and ‘My Roommate is a Kumiho’. Yeonjung also participated in the vocal survival show V-1 in September 2019, and emerged as the winner of the show's final round.

Yoojung

Following her time on I.O.I, Yoojung returned to her original company, Fantagio Music, with whom she had appeared on Produce 101. She went on to debut as the main dancer, main rapper, and face of the group with Weki Meki in August 2017, even being the first member to be introduced. Additionally, she has made appearances in various K-Dramas such as Idol ‘Fever’, ‘Cast: The Golden Age of Insiders’, and ‘Single & Ready to Mingle’.

Doyeon

Doyeon, who also represented Fantagio Music on Produce 101, returned to the company after her tenure with I.O.I. She debuted with Weki Meki in August 2017, serving as the lead dancer, lead vocalist, visual, and center of the group. She has appeared in various K-Dramas, such as ‘My Roommate is a Gumiho’, ‘One the Woman’, and ‘Jirisan’. Doyeon has also contributed to the soundtracks of ‘My ID is a Gangnam Beauty’ and ‘Single & Ready to Mingle’.

Mina

Mina, like Sejeong, went back to Jellyfish Entertainment after I.O.I’s disbandment, and she debuted with gugudan in June 2016. She stayed with the group until their disbandment in December 2020. During her time in gugudan, she made her acting debut in 2017 in the drama ‘Children of the 20th Century’. After that, she acted in various dramas, such as ‘Dokgo Rewind’, ‘Hotel Del Luna’, and ‘Summer Guys’.

Somi

Somi, who was the winner of Produce 101, has had a flourishing solo career. During her time on the show, she was a representative of JYP Entertainment, and after I.O.I, she signed with them officially. However, she left them in August 2018 and joined YG Entertainment's The Black Label sub-label instead. She debuted as a solo artist in June 2019 with the single album ‘Birthday’ and its title track, and in March 2020, she appeared in her solo reality series, ‘I Am Somi’, which aired on The Black Label's YouTube channel. Her first comeback was in July of the same year with the single ‘What You Waiting For’. She graduated from Hanlim Multi Arts School in February 2020. She participated in writing and composing many of the songs in her album XOXO.

