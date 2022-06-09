Where is BTS heading for BTS BON VOYAGE Season 5? V & SUGA have recommendations while RM seems to be out

BTS has numerous fun content in place so as to keep their fans entertained at all times. And while the types have met with multiple changes over the years, BTS’ international plans in their signature variety show ‘BTS BON VOYAGE’ have only grown in scale for the last 4 seasons.

The septet first premiered the show in 2016 when they headed to Norway, Sweden, and Finland as a celebration of their 3rd debut anniversary. After the show’s success, the boys continued in the next year with a trip to Hawaii, USA followed by one to Malta, Europe. The latest season in the successive fourth year aired in 2019 when BTS went to New Zealand. Since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world in 2020, BTS have done 2 seasons of a similar show with domestic visits in ‘BTS IN THE SOOP’.

‘BTS BON VOYAGE’ is a fun time for the fans to witness the seven boys being themselves apart from their K-pop idol lives as they travel around the world and experience tourism in its true form. Though with cameras, they are free to just act naturally and take part in fun things.

In a recent Episode on BTS’ YouTube channel BANGTANTV, when the group gathered for shooting family portraits to celebrate their 9th debut anniversary, they recreated a photo from Hawaii and the boys started talking about doing another ‘BTS BON VOYAGE’ season now that they are allowed to travel. V suggested Kota Kinabalu while SUGA thought of Switzerland. Meanwhile, RM asked to count him out of the plan, thinking back to when he lost his passport in Sweden in season 1.

