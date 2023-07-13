Where is BTS' Jimin going? Fans suspect FACE singer will join Jungkook in New York

BTS' Jimin was spotted at the Incheon International Airport on July 13. The FACE singer is going to New York for an overseas schedule which is not yet confirmed. It is speculated that Jimin will be joining member Jungkook in support of his solo debut performance. Netizens are happy to hear this however information about Jimin's schedule is not disclosed publicly.

Is Jimin going to New York to join Jungkook?

On July 13, BTS member Jimin was seen leaving for New York as he had planned activities in the United States. The Like Crazy singer was captured in a white baggy T-shirt and black beanie with black shorts, keeping his airport look to the minimum yet cool. Jimin greeted fans and reporters who waited for hours to catch a glimpse of him. Netizens believe that Jimin left to meet fellow group member Jungkook in New York currently. The youngest member of BTS Jungkook will be performing at Good Morning America's Summer Concert Series on July 14. As Jungkook is preparing for his solo debut on the same day as his performance at GMA, his solo single Seven featuring Latto is scheduled to release on July 14 and Actress Han So Hee was spotted in the teaser of its music video. netizens connected the dots to conclude that Jimin will meet Jungkook in New York. As netizens say Jimin might be present at Good Morning America's Concert to support Jungkook. However, no information regarding this has been verified by BIGHIT MUSIC or Confirmed by Jimin.

Jimin Supporting BTS members

Jimin has been a very supportive member and friend of BTS in their solo activities. He went to the Lollapalooza music festival in 2022 to support J-Hope who performed his solo show with the album Jack In The Box. The Serendipity singer also joined Jungkook and V to support SUGA when he held his concert in Seoul. The three members enjoyed their time at the concert where SUGA asked Jimin to join him next time to perform his song Tony Montana with him. Jimin also appeared at the after-concert live on Weverse with J-Hope and SUGA during their solo activities respectively.

