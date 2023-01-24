Where is BTS’ Jungkook? Member V shares update a day after maknae’s bedtime routine video was released

The BTS ARMY has been missing the members of the South Korean septet as they make their way through solo projects with little full group activity to satiate their OT7 hearts. However, any sighting of even two of the members together is enough to make them happy. Recently, J-Hope and Jimin hung out in Paris taking to art installations and the Dior Homme Menswear Fall-Winter 2023-24 Fashion Show at the Paris Fashion Week. This was enough to warm the fans’ hearts. Many also suspected SUGA and J-Hope aka SOPE to meet up however the latter was then reported to have returned to South Korea.

And as the other members frequently participated in activities and updates to keep their fans entertained, the youngest two were severely missed. The content drought ended on January 23 with a special video starring member Jungkook whose appearances have been the most scarce in recent days. In the video, he spoke about his bedtime routine and shared his thoughts right before sleeping.

V’s live broadcast

Member V turned on a brief live session on the fan community platform Weverse and spoke to the BTS ARMY about his life nowadays. He told the fans how he has been resting and enjoying. As for his solo music, he has been working on it. V also shared what he did on Seollal telling them he ate out with his family. The BTS member also reminisced about his past live broadcasts when Jin would keep commenting things like ‘Hi’, and ask him to do things. This memory surely reminded the fans of the days before his enlistment. Also sharing an update from the oldest, V said that Jin has been working hard and recently contacted him.

V also spoke about how he has been playing games with Jungkook. While many fans were relieved to finally hear some news about the group’s maknae, they couldn’t be greeted by his handsome face. Many also spoke about how when V suddenly ended the live broadcast, it could have been Jungkook and his other friends calling him back to resume their gaming session.